“12 coups de midi” : who is behind the mysterious star ? Eric has done research on the Internet : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

This is certainly not the containment that will prevent Eric reach his goal. Even if he did seem relieved by the discontinuation of the filming because of the coronavirus, according to his amazing level of confidence, the champion is delighted to be back in Twelve strokes of noon. In fact, everything had stopped for Eric Tuesday, April 28, 2020, as TF1 was short of episodes. With the beginning of the déconfinement, Monday, may 11, and although he lives more than 100 km away from the studios, Eric has been able to resume the path sets. The master of midi enjoys a special exemption to participate in the game of Jean-Luc Reichmann. As well, Tuesday, may 12, the Breton has signed its 161st participation in the program, and tried to win his 7th shooting star. With this unexpected pause in his career, Eric has had the time to think about the clues that had already been revealed before the containment : decor snowy, microphone, vintage, as well as a binocular microscope.

Soon to be a 7th star for Eric ?

Before her return, Eric had already made a few proposals : Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the model Victoria Silvstedt, Céline Dion, the singer Neneh Cherry, the actor Dolph Lundgren, the unforgettable Phoebe of Friends Lisa Kudrow, and finally Alain Chabat… Finally, in his last attempt, Eric has focused his cards on Michel Drucker. But of course, it does not advance all the way to the blind ! “The bottom of the screen, I searched the Internet, I found a reference to the Ukrainian Carpathians. And the family of Michel Drucker is Ukrainian”explained the champion. Information that can be found actually on the page Facebook Who is behind the mysterious starheld by a supporter of the program. However, a user said that it would be the lake of Sils, Switzerland. As for the other indices, the microscope would, according to him, the father and the brother of Michel Drucker, both doctors. And finally, the micro would symbolize his life-long career in animation. Unfortunately for the master of noon, the star has not been discovered. On Facebook, the names of Enrico Macias and Mila Kunis are advanced without any great certainty. If he manages to guess the celebrity behind it, Eric will be paid 18.830 € gift, which will add to its record jackpot of more of 816,000 euros !

Screen Capture – TF1

To read also : “12 coups de midi” : stupor on the plateau, a guest in-house breath the good response to the competitor Eric !