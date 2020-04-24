“12 coups de midi” : who is behind the mysterious star ? Here’s the answer : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

Nothing seems able to stop his rise in the 12 Coups de midi. After having discovered the name of Willy Rovelli behind his 5th star mysterious a few days ago, Eric, the 3rd best candidate in the history of the show, is about to get the 6th star of his list. With 153 entries to this day, the breton of 45 years has had the gift of drawing the ire of a handful of users. Advantage ? Cheater ? Some agree that it would not be his 6th shooting star. Yet, the father of the family strives each day to find a link between this landscape of deserted road, and the name of a personality, national or international. Value of this mysterious star ? More than 33 000 euros of gifts. Has the key if Eric discovers : a karaoke, a barbecue, a GPS watch, a Blu-ray drive, a touchpad, a year of theatre, a games console, scooter electric, a 4K tv, a turntable with drives, a picnic basket, a car blue. Fantastérix still can not find the identity of this celebrity. Since then, he has advanced the names of : Johnny Hallyday, Joeystarr, Samuel L. Jackson, Gérard Darmon, Kad Mérad, singer Katy Perry, Alexandre Astier, Emma Stone, or even Bruce Willis. The mysterious star is now fully discovered and reveals the face by Enjoyphoenix. However Eric has failed to recognize, and proposed the name of René Zellweger Sunday 19 April 2020. And this is the first time that this happens to the champion Twelve strokes of noon. But on Tuesday, April 21, Fanstar’Erix has finally managed to find the answer !

A famous youtubeuse behind the mysterious star

A piece of deserted road, fries, ketchup, mayonnaise, a pink carpet, a controller of a game console, a blue sky and a sign which is similar to those present in the United States, a dancer… these are the clues to discover the name of the youtubeuse Enjoy Phoenix, former candidate of Dancing with the stars. In fact, depending on the details of the Youtube channel Hunter star, the landscape present behind the hundreds of small blue boxes would remind strangely the decoration of the cover of the book of the influenceuse released in 2016, Book of Roads. If no one can yet confirm that it is indeed Mary Lopez, alias Enjoy Phoenix, behind the mysterious star, its cover full of nature, arid could quickly put a flea in the ear…

Eric, the breton, was discovered 6 stars mysterious

Eric discovered six star mysterious : Sharon Stone, Iggy Pop, Jean-Pierre Castaldi, Elton John, Willy Rovelli and Enjoy Phoenix. Eric happens to beat the record Christian Quesada ? The professor with his general culture impressive remains, at the present time, the greatest master of midi among all the candidates of the Twelve strokes of noon with a prize pool of 809 392€ gains 193 entries. The former champion had published an autobiography to success past 60 000 copies. The viewers had wanted to know more about the man who was chained the master strokes. But in march, 2019, Christian Quesada has been placed in police custody and prison for possession of images of child pornography. His trial took place on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, and he was sentenced to 3 years in prison. Since these revelations, the facilitator Jean-Luc Reichmann no longer wants to hear about the ex-champion on the television game show of TF1.

