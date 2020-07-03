12 movies and series to watch on Crave and Netflix at the end of the week!

It is very spoiled side of the news, this week in Crave and in Netflix!

The two platforms that we offer tons of films acclaimed by critics, recent and classic, that we love to see and hear again. In addition, the new series as different as entertainment, are now available for viewing on the verge of exploding!

Here 12 suggestions of series and films to see at the end of the week on Crave, and on Netflix…

Crave

Canada’s Drag Race : that the better wins

The first episode of Canada’s Drag Race : that the better wins is now available in Crave!

This tv show is the canadian version of the famous american show Rupaul’s Drag Race.

The reality show will allow us to track the most talented drag queens in the country, while she is trying to become the first star of drag in Canada!

It was also discussed with one of the participants, the Montreal Rita Bagathis week! Take a look at our interview here!

Ford against Ferrari

Carroll Shelby and Ken miles is planning to compete with the racing cars of Enzo Ferrari in the 24 hours of le Mans in 1966, in France.

This film was premiered in the year 2019 together Matt Damon and Christian Bale.

Disasterseason 1 and 2

A Quebec in the forties, and an American francophile create quite a mess by falling in love with each other.

This popular series in quebec showcases Julie Perreault, Rossif Sutherland, Jean-Nicolas Verreault and Véronique Le Flaguais.

Westworldseason 1 to 4

In a theme park futuristic, which recreates the american Wild West, visitors rub shoulders with the ” host “, android true-to-life.

Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood and Tessa Thompson shine in this series that explores a world where the human appetite, whatever their nature, can be catered for.

Thank you for all

Parts to scatter the ashes of his father in the Îles-de-la-Madeleine, two sisters in cold are stalked by a killer in the search for the missing, which he believes is still alive. Your journey will not be easy…

The film brings together the accomplices Julie Perreault and Magalie Lépine-Blondeau.

Netflix

Folders of mystery (unsolved Mysteries)

Netflix brings back the popular documentary series Unsolved Mysteries under a new way!

A folder that is not solved is discussed in each episode. Murders, disappearances, mysteries… This show promises to give you chills!

Stop Me if you can

A con man endearing that pretends to be a doctor, a lawyer and a pilot, even before reaching the age of 21 years, attracts the attention of an FBI agent.

This classic Steven Spielberg meet Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks and Christopher Walken.

Nasty teens (Mean Girls)

Cady joined the gang of the most powerful of his new high school, but commits the fatal error of falling in love with the ex-boyfriend of the leader of the clique.

A comedy from the cult 2004 Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Tina Fey and Amanda Seyfried.

Ju-On : the origins

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wAzkit9AIj8

A specialist of the supernatural, the relentless search for a house, damn, where, time ago, a mother and her son have been through something terrible.

This mini-series of terror is based on the saga Murderous Rage (The Grudge) and is committed to freeze your blood!

Cuenta conmigo (Stand By Me)

Four boys of 12 years to the search for a teenager missing to find more than what they would have liked.

A classic of 1986, which brings together Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Jerry O’connell and Kiefer Sutherland.

The great Gatsby

Fascinated by the enigmatic millionaire Jay Gatsby, his neighbor Nick Carraway attends the fall infernal the man, whose obsessions love lead to tragedy.

This adaptation, oscar winner of the novel of the same name starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire and Carey Mulligan.

Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street

After having been wrongfully imprisoned, a barber shop has become a murderous avenger with the help of a stove, whose meat pies are coming very soon, all of the fashion in London.

An excellent musical with Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter.

