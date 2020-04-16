

“12 o’clock” : a focus on the clues of the mysterious star ! Today, like every day of the week, you have an appointment as early as 12 hours on TF1, and then on MYTF1, for a number of unusual ” Twelve strokes of midday “. The opportunity to make a small point about the indexes that currently exist on the mysterious star.



Why ? And because this star will soon be found. And according to the latest info it is at the beginning of the next week that you will know finally who is behind this mysterious star.

“12 o’clock” : a focus on the clues of the mysterious star

🛣️ a very long road. For some it is a american road. Others will argue that it is actually an airport runway. And it is not quite the same thing

🎮 a controller for console video

🍟 French fries with mayo and ketchup

🐭 a rodent : rat or mouse

💃 a dancer in tutu

‼️ a carpet of pink color

✋ a maint that holds a smartphone. And it is on this smartphone that will appear on the face of the personality behind this star



Behind the star midi ?

We can tell you that this is a young woman best known on the social networks.

It is not therefore a question of : Tommy Lee Jones, Johnny Depp, Johnny Hallyday, Benoît Poelvoorde, Lio, Bruno Salomone, Alain Chabat, Jean-Paul Rouve, Olivier Baroux, Gérard Darmon, Samuel L. Jackson, JoeyStarr, Alexandre Astier, Jean-Claude Vandamme, Kad Merad, Katy Perry, Bruce Willis, Diane Kruger, Eric Judor, Emma Stone, Charlize Theron, Natalie Portman.

And otherwise note that Eric is still in place. He won a new victory yesterday, but without winning a single cent. Not serious, since its prize pool has already reached the sum of 737.241 euros in prize money and gifts.

The occasion of a new update to the ranking of the greatest masters of midi (ranking based on the amount of winnings)

1. Christian : 193 entries and 809 392 €

2. Eric : 147 entries and 737.241 €

3. Paul : 153 entries and 691 522 €

4. Véronique : 100 entries, and 447 226 €

5. Timothy : 83 entries and 353 348 €

6. Benedict : 82 entries and 397 946 €

7. Bruno : 80 entries and 393 650 €

8. Xavier : 76 entries and 335 856 €

9. Alexander : 75 entries and 417 828 €

10. Sylvain : 75 entries with 335 593 €

You will notice that Paul has for the moment more entries than Paul. But it will not last long.

⭐️ It is also thanks to the faithful viewers that we are present and we have fun every day in the @12Coups_tf1 with @JL_Reichmann ! 🎉😂 As Nanou, a faithful spectator of the public, to whom is dedicated the today show 😍 THANK you 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/IIdPMLTmvg — EndemolShineFr (@EndemolShineFr) April 16, 2020

Appointment today as early as 12 hours on TF1 for a number of unusual ” 12 coups de midi “. Emission is also visible on MYTF1 (video bonus, extracts, replay).

