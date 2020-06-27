“12 o’clock” : the mysterious star that he is today ? Eric the return…



“12 o’clock” : the mysterious star that he is today ? Be faithful to the “Twelve strokes of midday”, TF1 today, Saturday 27 June 2020. In fact, and after the issuance of yesterday, there were only 2 boxes in the star of noon that has remained mysterious until the end. And yes, it is a little the advantage of not having a public…



Then, of course, the information that has been leaked on the web, but for only 2 days. Those who really want to know is that you can always follow this link… For others a bit of patience, since the star will be fully unveiled on the show today. It is expected that the master of the midi instead of recognizing the personality we are looking for….

Second win for Antonin

As for Antonin, the new master of midi, and note that yesterday signed a second victory. After his master stroke the day before, has added 1,000 euros in his boat, which has already reached the sum of 6,000 euros.

“12 o’clock” : the mysterious star

Remember tracks



A helicopter

Vine leaves

A white cat

Eat-discs

A hood for restaurant

A donkey

A disco ball

The proposed names

Usain Bolt, Marie-Jose Perec, I am Shy , Nâdiya, Thierry Marx, Kevin Costner, Pio Marmaï, Bradley Cooper, Ben Stiller, David Douillet, Cyril Féraud, Rachida Brakni, Jean-Pierre Coffe, Philippe Etchebest, Hélène Darroze, Ewan McGregor, Nathalie Simon, Philippe Gildas, Tom Cruise, Matt Damon, Gilbert Montagné, Michèle Torr, Francis Cabrel, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvain Augier, Carole Bouquet.

“The 12 coups de midi” : the return of Eric

Yesterday the greatest champion of the game, namely, Eric, did a little salute to the spectators of the house. A return to a life of “almost” normal… happy to be back with his family. And don’t forget that ERIC will be back on the shelf as of Monday, by the famous ” Battle of the masters “.

THE RETURN of ERIC for 12 SHOTS …

A week after his departure ‼️… @TF1 @EndemolShineFr pic.twitter.com/IS8Npu83xr — Jean-Luc Reichmann (@JL_Reichmann) June 26, 2020

Finally, don’t forget that tonight is a portrait in 5 dates of Jean-Luc Reichmann that will be proposed in the journal of Nikos Aliagas ” 50’Inside “.

ATTENTION ⚠️ ALERT TF1 ⚠️

RELEASE 🙏

“Tonight at 18: 30 @TF1. Portrait of the animator and actor @JL_Reichmann in @50inside by @nikosaliagas

A vital voice, good humor, @JL_Reichmann delights every day at noon to the public” …

Photo @nikosaliagas 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Kk5eviGLYq — Jean-Luc Reichmann (@JL_Reichmann) June 27, 2020

“12 o’clock” : the shooting star she be found today ? Appointment at 12: 05pm on TF1 video streaming, playback MYTF1.

