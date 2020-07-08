12 things you didn’t know that (maybe) Johnny Depp

It is a pure skinning alive 14 years ago, Johnny Depp had already tried almost all the drugs ; after which he was also about to die, burned alive trying to learn how to spit fire. Later, he will ruin the result of a New York hotel after a national scene with Kate Moss ; also beat up several paparazzi.

Thank You Nicolas Cage ! If Johnny Depp left school at 16 years of age, went to live his passion for music and especially the guitar. He joined the group of Bad Guys that makes the Children after. Even if they provide the first part of Iggy Pop, who are struggling to take off. His wife, Lori Allison, a make-up artist who began her career in film by presenting him with the actor Nicolas Cage. What puts them in contact with his agent that he has found a leading role in the horror film Freddy, from the clutches of the night. Johnny can then say goodbye to the menial jobs of food (the seller of pens, pumping of gas…).

He went out with Jennifer Grey of Dirty Dancing In 1988, Johnny Depp had a history with Jennifer Grey, star of Dirty Dancing. They were married two months after their first encounter, but their relationship was short-lived as they separated in the spring of 1989. Of all the relationships of Johnny Depp, is without a doubt the most discreet.

He likes to make bets morons In the movie Gilbert Grape, gives the replica to a young actor hopeful Leonardo DiCaprio. Rites of initiation : it is betting that it is unable to sniff the eggs to the vinegar rancis… you lose 500 dollars.

He has transformed his tattoo to mention his ex Winona Rider Johnny has more than a dozen of tattoos on the body. That a head of a Cherokee indian (origins from his grandmother) (the first made), a “Betty Sue” in honor of his mom, the first names of their children (Lily-Rose and Jack), the number 3…on the skin of the actor is also with the inscription “Wino Forever” is the slang “alcolo” forever”, a tattoo of “Winona Forever” that he had made in his love story with actress Winona Ryder met on the set of Edward scissorhands.

There is a statue of him in Serbia In 2010, Johnny Depp when it opened the film festival and music in Kustendorf in Serbia, in the company of the director Emir Kusturica, has discovered a wooden statue which represents his character in the movie Arizona Dream. The similarity of reverse…

It is very generous The actor has donated $ 2 million to the hospital in london, who cared for her daughter and invited her to his nurse in the premiere of the film Sweeney Todd ; he has left more than $ 4,000 gratuity at a restaurant in Chicago for a meal among friends, which costs ten times less ; he has offered his seal was received by the film The imaginarium of doctor Parnassus, the daughter of Heath Ledger, who died before the end of the branch (to ask, Jude Law and Colin Farrell, the other “successors” of the deceased, to do the same).

There is an island Renamed Lilly Rose Beach, the name of his daughter, that piece of 18,21 hectares located in the Bahamas and the Caribbean that has cost me the modest sum of $ 3.6 million in 2004. A place with 6 tracks, in which Johnny Depp can play the pirates of the freedom.

The only movie with him, he wants to see, it is Edward scissorhands Because ” it’s the only of my movies that my children love. They are the link between the self and the character that I get to see the isolation from his father, from his loneliness in everyday life. ” has done, he said.

His name means ” idiot “ Johnny Depp was born in 1963 in the state of Kentucky. Her family moves around a lot, finally settling in Florida when he was 7 years of age. He has a brother, Daniel, and two sisters, Debbie and Christi, who became his personal assistant. Their origins ? Many and varied… it would have among his ancestors, a Huguenot frenchman, by the name of Deppe or Dieppe. Rest in German Depp means “Fool, idiot,” jokes the actor.

This is achieved coulrophobie In 2010, Johnny Depp plays the character of the mad hatter from Alice in wonderland of Tim Burton, a character that looks strangely like a clown. However, it is through those precisely that Johnny Depp is scared.