127.9 million of dollars in donations through the concert virtual

In order to combat the pandemic of COVID-19 we are currently experiencing, everyone is doing what they can, and the artists are not left out. They brought their contributions in order to help health care providers and organizations involved in the fight against the spread of the disease.

And it is through a concert virtual baptized” At Home together “ that Lady Gaga and various celebrities from the world of music have been met. Thanks to them, the sum of 127.9 million of dollars I was able to be harvested.

This concert it has been organized by theTHAT (World Health organization) and Global Citizen, an organizer of music festivals, and took place in the Saturday, April 18, in full containment.

At Home together, each artist has given his maximum

Next to the House I was able to be seen in the four corners of the globe. During this concert is virtual, we have been able to appreciate the interpretation of” Smile “Charlie Chaplin, by Lady Gaga. This last has also performed “The Prayer” in a four-part harmony, accompanied by Celine Dion, John Legend and Andrea Bocelli.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, were also present. Have been performed, as a duo, the famous” What A Wonderful Wolrld “Louis Armstrong, while Stevie Wonder took over” Lean on Me “from Bill Withers.

Lizzo, for its part, has interpreted the famous title of” A Change Is Gonna Come “Sam Cooke.

Once the concert ended, Lady Gaga has shared a tweet, to express their emotions as a result of this charitable action. The singer said that she was “so humbled to have been part of this project.”

A concert of the virtual good couple of hours, to the best of causes

Thanks to the colossal sum that the artists were harvested Together at Home, support of caregivers, who are at the frontline in the fight that the world at present, can be assigned. In effect, 72.8 million of dollars it will be offered to local and regional stakeholders.

In terms of the $ 55.1 million remaining, that will be used to COVID-19 Solidarity Fund Response, a program THAT is designed to combat this pandemic COVID-19.

With this money raised, the sick, the COVID-19 will have access to treatment, while health professionals will have access to testing and prevention devices are necessary. It is also important to note that this fundraiser will help to develop a vaccine.

