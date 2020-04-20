13 famous men that Khloe Kardashian has dated

Khloe Kardashian is famous for her appearance in the reality tv show Keeping Up With The Kardashians alongside her sisters and mother equally famous. The show, which premiered in 2007, follows the life of Kardashian, including their career, their family dynamic and the love life of the girls.

Khloe Kardashian is currently single and has a daughter that she shares with her recent ex, Tristan Thompson. At the beginning, it seemed as if Khloe had found his happiness and his true love to Tristan, but the basketball player had to be dropped after having deceived the star of the reality tv, not once but twice. Khloe was also married to another basketball player who, like Tristan, had multiple relationships.

Currently, Khloe is focusing on the education of his daughter. It’s not in a hurry to return to the scene of the encounters, and if she ever decides to come out with it, here is a list of men with whom she had already finished.

13 The father of her baby, Tristan Thompson

Malika Haqq, best friend of Khloe is the one that introduced Tristan and Khloe in August 2016. After a year of attendance, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. Khloe gave birth in April 2018, a few days after Tristan was shot with another woman. Khloe has dropped a few months later after having deceived a second time. The second time, it was with a close friend of the family Kardashian.

12 His romance with Odell Beckham Jr. has not gone away

The NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. and Khloe have been linked to around June 2016. The couple were seen flirting at a party. Although the two seem to be comfortable with one another, sources confirm that the romance has not gone away. A month later, Khloe was passed to another man.

11 It was with Trey Songs during a short period of time

People have begun to speculate on the fact that Khloe saw the musician Trey Songs to July 2016. The couple also were spotted at the 32nd anniversary of the singer. However, as it was mentioned earlier an adventure with Odell, the spark did not last long. At the end of the month of July, there was no question that the two are together.

10 was with superstar James Harden for a few months

The basketball player, James Harden, and Khloe met in June 2015. The two were presented during the anniversary celebration of Kanye West. Harden was with Khloe while her ex-husband Lamar Odom has a drug overdose in a brothel in Vegas and almost lost life. The couple separated in February 2016.

9 She has always had the hots for Rick Fox

Khloe is also output with the basketball player, retired Rick Fox before getting together with James Harden. Rick and Khloe have both had a rendez-vous at the hot spot mexican Casa Vega which is near Sherman Oaks in Los Angeles. The two were friends prior to their date weekend in may. A source also confirms that Khloe has always had the hots for Fox.

8 She was with French Montana because she was feeling lonely and destructive

Khloe has had a relationship intermittent with american rapper French Montana between 2013 and 2014. In an episode of Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons, Khloe admitted that one of the reasons why she had decided to come out with French Montana was because she was feeling lonely and destructive after separating from her husband.

7 She has attended several concerts with Matt Kemp

Matt Kemp is a basketball player american professional. Khloe was romantically involved with Matt in 2013. At this time, Khloe had already filed for divorce from Lamar Odom, with whom she was together since 2009. The baseball player and the star of reality tv, loved going to concerts together.

6 The game was his first after his split

The Game is another rapper that Khloe has been linked to. The duo began hanging out together in Los Angeles towards the end of 2013 until early 2014. The game was the first man with that Khloe was since her separation from her husband. Rumor has it that the rapper is also out with Kim Kardashian to 2006.

5 She was married to Lamar Odom

Khloe has met with former player of the Lakers of the NBA, Lamar Odom, in 2009. After a brief engagement, the couple has made the connection in September 2009. Lamar has had numerous affairs and abused drugs while he was married to Khloe. Khloe filed for divorce in 2013. It has briefly suspended the divorce proceedings in 2015 when Lamar was recovering from a drug overdose and has returned to the divorce in 2016.

4 She made out with Terrence J

Terrence J is a news anchor for the same network that airs the reality tv show, Kardashians, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In 2009, Khloe and Terrence have sparked rumors of dating after having been caught trying to make themselves understood. The sister of Khloe, Kourtney thinks that the two have a good chemistry and would have had to give a chance to the relationship.

3 Derrick Ward was with Khloe in Mexico for her 30th birthday

Derrick Ward is a former NFL player. He played for the New York Jets, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Houston Texans. He also had a interest for any of the Kardashian in 2009. According to a source, Khloe and Derrick have spent some time in Mexico on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Kourtney.

2 Rashad McCants continues to deny the fool

Khloe also says that she is leaving with the NBA player Rashad McCants in 2009. She made this confession during an episode of Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, a series derived from the reality show of the Kardashians. Khloe also says that Rashad was deceived, but the athlete continues to deny the allegations.

1 The father of Romeo Miller has not approved their relationship

Rapper Romeo Miller says he is out with Khloe in 2007 while he was a high school student. He also stated that his father, rapper Master P, did not approve of the relationship. The father has expelled Khloe to his house several times when the two were together. Their relationship lasted almost a year.

