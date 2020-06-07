13 Reasons Why : did you recognized this actress from Grey’s Anatomy in season 4 ?

Back on the last season of the series, 13 Reasons Why, which bows out with a final experiencing. SPOILERS.

After 4 seasons, it is time to say goodbye to the students of Liberty High. This Friday, June 5, Netflix has unveiled the latest season of 13 Reasons Why that has finally put an endpoint to this story, which began with the suicide of a young girl, Hannah Baker. Each season has seen its share of the dead, and the last is not exempt but this time, this death was unexpected and touching. We are dealing with a different season other than because the series is no longer quite what it was in the beginning.

At the end of season 3, the students decided to wear the hat of the death of Bryce on Monty. The latter died in prison, he could therefore not defend themselves. Throughout the season, the group was afraid that the truth emerges, all the more that Winston, who was in love with Monty, was determined to eliminate. Winston eventually discovers the truth, but he said nothing because he has fallen in love with Alex, the real culprit. During the season, Alex made his coming out and he is briefly out with Winston. Eventually, Alex gets in a relationship with Charlie, the quarterback of the football team and they are even elected kings of the prom.

In the end, the truth about the circumstances surrounding the death of Bryce remained buried and all those who know have not said anything, even the sheriff Daughtry who, in the end, suggests to his colleague Standall he knows that his son is implicated in the death of Bryce. But because “family comes first” he closes his eyes. The case is closed, everyone is out of the woods and no one is suspected.

Death is devastating

But as said before, the series has lost another character. From the beginning, the season reveals that someone died without saying who it is. Viewers attending the funeral of a person who will not receive his diploma with his classmates. In a final full of emotion, the series reveals that Justin was HIV-positive. His addiction to drugs (he has plunged after the death of his mother) and his earlier work prostitute will have had its skin. Because he was not under treatment, his disease progressed rapidly, and aids is triggered.

During the prom, when he was finally reunited with Jessica, he collapsed and spent the rest of the final to the hospital before dying. All the people who loved him came to visit him. Jessica, Clay, Zach, all are devastated to see their friend, their brother to die. This revelation on the HIV status of Justin was a shock. This reminds us that aids is still there and that it can still kill. This death is all the more devastating as it could have been avoided. If Justin had been detected on time it would have to be put under treatment. If this disease is not curable, patients can live with it if they take their medication. The series dares and touched on a topic that is rarely treated in adolescents.

Clay fart pellets

The death of Justin is so the blow in the belly of a season that was emotionally draining and exhausting. Clay is eaten by the guilt and anxiety worsens throughout the season. The fact to refuse to do in the face of all that he lived during the 4 seasons, burying her trauma without the review, it made him fart the pellets to the point of finishing in a psychiatric institute. It cracked when the school mounted a year of a shooting in pretending that it was real. This idea is vile, it is traumatic and not necessary. The purpose of the series is to get to this point where the Clay cracks completely, but this can lead to trauma irreversible, the worst someone could be injured.

At the end of the series, Clay is still fragile, he is still in mourning, and he continues to see his shrink. His work on himself and his mental health is only beginning but it is going forward. He has been accepted to the prestigious University of Brown, and leaves Evergreen, thinking of his future. Tony’s hand, also for college after receiving a scholarship sport. Tony is probably one of the best characters of the series and he deserves to live a happy life and think a little of it.

Season 4 of 13 Reasons Why does its job. It puts an end to each of the stories and gives a satisfactory end (or not) for each character. Some are better off than others but nobody goes to jail. We finished with the graduation ceremony where Jessica and Clay are each in a very emotional speech that summarizes much of the time they spent in high school, and the lessons they learned.

Areas of concern

Is the serial excuse of the acts inexcusable? Absolutely. Nobody should be above the law and get in this way without paying for his crimes. However, we eventually attach to some of its characters and see them go live their life and make a new start is satisfactory to an end-of-series. The series ends with the group that buries the tapes of Hannah to finally make a new start. Of the familiar faces that were absent in season 4 makes an appearance at the end to close the loop.

13 Reasons Why has had its share of controversies and areas of concern. The series has sometimes addressed these topics awkwardly way, but we understand its intent. The ideas were not always bad, but their execution sometimes left something to be desired. There was a kind of glamourization, that could have been avoided.

Suicide, mental illness, sexual abuse, or drug dependency, are sensitive topics that can trigger seizures in those affected. The police violence is also discussed and some of the scenes are reminiscent of what is happening at this moment with the racism in the police and the different treatment of young blacks and Latinos in the United States.

It is recommended to young people not to look at the series only. Have a parent or an adult with you to watch the series and discuss the events.

13 Reasons Why is available on Netflix.

