15 new images with Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy

Check out images from the movie The New Mutants with Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy. After years of uncertainty, the film The New Mutants will finally come out this year. The promo is so launched, and new images have been unveiled on the canvas. On these images, we discover the character of Rahne Sinclair aka Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams), Illyana Rasputin aka Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy), Sam Guthrie aka Cannonball (Charlie Heaton), Danielle Moonstar aka Mirage (Blu Hunt ), and Roberto "Bobby" da Costa aka Sunspot (Henry Zaga). The film was originally slated for release in theaters in 2018, but he has suffered multiple delays in the middle of reshoots, which are ultimately never produced. The purchase by Disney of the properties of the Fox has yet again pushed the release. Now, the film is ready and director Josh Boone promises that it has maintained its original vision. The New Mutants – Charlie Heaton Sam Guthrie aka Cannonball The New Mutants – Henry Zaga Roberto "Bobby" da Costa aka Sunspot The New Mutants – Maisie Williams Rahne Sinclair aka Wolfsbane The New Mutants – Anya Taylor-Joy Illyana Rasputin aka Magik The New Mutants – Blu Hunt Danielle Moonstar aka Mirage

The Mutants become dangerous – to themselves as to others – when they discover their powers. Held against their will in a division secret of a mysterious psychiatric hospital, five young mutants must tame their gifts and take on the serious mistakes of their past. Hunted by a supernatural power, their fears, the more terrifying will become a reality.

The cast of the film includes Anya Taylor-Joy (Glass), Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Henry Zaga (Teen Wolf), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Blu Hunt (The Originals) and Alice Braga (I Am Legend).

Directed by Josh Boone, The New Mutants out on the 1st of April next.

Source : EW / Credit ©20th Century Studios