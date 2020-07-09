15 players who have taken heavy prison sentences

If the NBA players to take advantage of this for most of his time in the big league for the storage of money and lead a good life by the result, some fall into delinquency or crime. Focus on 15 players who have spent – and still spend time behind bars.

15. Corie Blount

Drafted by the Bulls in 1993, Corie Blount has enjoyed a career honest when you pass by the Lakers. But after his retirement in 2004, the man has gone wrong. In 2008, the ex-within a pin with 13 pounds of marijuana. In your garage ? 3 luxury cars, 3 guns and 29.500 dollars in cash. Blount was sentenced to one year in prison.

14. JR Smith

The article is devoted to this painful episode in the life of JR Smith is back here.

13. Ruben Patterson

The former of the Blazers, Ruben Patterson was arrested for the crime of rape in the year 2001. He had sexually abused the nanny of his son, trying to force her to perform a sexual act against him. First sentenced to 1 year in prison, which has finally made it to 15 days behind bars, the rest of the sentence was commuted to probation.

12. Kirk Snyder

Honest player of the years 2000, Kirk Snyder was arrested in 2009 after entering the house of a man for robbery and assault. His attempt to plead insanity having been rejected, the elder of the Wolves has been sentenced to 3 years in prison. Pulled to the half, and regained the path of the story… away from the NBA.

11. Charles Smith

Undrafted in 1989, Charles Smith has managed to play for the Celtics, a year later. In 1992, he called more than two students in a car and fled. Sentenced to 4 and a half years in prison, the past 28 months in the shade. In 2010, there is again talk of him to be shot.

10. Oliver Miller

This giant, nicknamed ” the Big O “, has been the pivot of many teams. But once retired, he has been involved in a violent beating at the gun in 2011. What makes serving a prison sentence of 5 years, reduced to 1 year on appeal.

9. Henry James

He retired in 1998, after playing for the Hawks, the Cavs and the Clippers, in particular, of Henry James, has taken the measure of the bad habits. In 2006, he sold 750 dollars of cocaine to an undercover policeman, even as his children were present. Result : 5 years in a closet.

