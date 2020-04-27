15 secrets of the movies Hunger Games

In recent years, the franchise film has become increasingly diversified. You have one for fast cars and the underground life that it attracts. And then, you have one on the wizards, evil spells and magic. The other hand, there are also a franchise that covers a whole other world filled with elves, dwarfs and creatures that you’ve never seen before.

During this time, there are franchises films like “The Hunger Games” that focus on a futuristic world where competition is fierce and morbid as everybody fights to the death. The films are based on a trilogy written by author Suzanne Collins. Its stars include the winner of the Oscar Jennifer Lawrence, Stanley Tucci, Elizabeth Banks, Liam Hemsworth and Wes Bentley.

It’s been a few years since the last film, “Hunger Games” was screened in cinemas. Nevertheless, we thought it would be fun to discover some backstage secrets:

15 A real factory was destroyed during the stage of demolition of the district 12

In a comment behind the scenes of the film, Lawrence explained: “the production designer and the director of the site have found this plant about an hour from Atlanta who was in the process of being demolished. We have obtained permission to suspend the work and they let us do the demolition for the district 12. “In the end, the fact that a shot more realistic.

14 Initially, Jennifer Lawrence was reluctant to do the film because she was concerned about its size

Lawrence told the Hollywood Reporter: “I called my mother and she treated me to a hypocrite, because when I was doing indie movies and everyone was asking me why I hadn’t made films in the studio, I said: ‘the size of The movie does not matter . ‘ And she said: “Here is a film that you love and you thought you would refuse it because of its size.” “

13 At the beginning, Lionsgate has kept the tight budget of the film

Lionsgate was determined to keep the budget at $ 60 million. The amount was considered “negligible” because the movie was going to be turned on for months and it also required 1 200 plans CGI. In the end, the director Gary Ross has made a scenario that would put the film’s budget at $ 90 million. This amount was reduced to $ 78 million after subsidies.

12 The film had always wanted to have a rating of PG-13

The producer of the movie, Nina Jacobson, has stated to Collider: “We knew that we wanted it to be PG-13 because she wrote the book for readers 12 years and older, and we wanted them to be able to see the film. It is a film that is supposed to be relevant to young people, and not exclude them, in any way. “

11 remuneration of Jennifer Lawrence was only $ 500,000 (but she had the right of escalators)

The “escalators” refer to the bonus money that Lawrence would receive as a function of the show of films at the box office. According to The Numbers, the first film has been reported to 677,9 million at the global box office. During this time, the whole franchise reaches nearly $ 3 billion. We are pretty sure that Lawrence has made a lot of money with all of these films.

10 for the movies, Jennifer Lawrence has been trained in archery, rock climbing, yoga and other sports

The actress told Collider: “run, Run freely, it is for agility, archery, climbing, combat and yoga. But that’s all.” She also added later: “In regards to exercise, I love any way to stay in pretty good shape, run and do something. It is also so that when the drive arrives, I don’t have to start from square one. “

9 Certain scenes in the film require action to the upside (a sequence filmed in reverse order)

Lawrence told Collider: “We had a scene where I stab him with a knife between his fingers on the table, and to do this, you must do everything backwards, and then they put it in before. Therefore, we would start [with the knife in the table]and then, slowly, everything would be [backwards]. “

8 Suzanne Collins has preferred not to be present during the filming

Jacobson told Collider: “In production, she visited us once but she really wasn’t involved in the production process. She has seen the film twice, in the post-production process, once in the beginning of the cut and then once when it was finished. ” Nevertheless, she has been very involved in the film, having written the first draft of the scenario.

7 Amandla Stenberg has played pranks in the scenes

Speaking with Collider, Alexander Ludwig recalled: “I was in my boxer, I was trying to find all my clothes, and I found some in the fridge and the other in the microwave. It was ridiculous! It was one of the many things that Amandla has done to ruin my life on the shelf. “

6 Isabelle Fuhrman is coming personally with the backstory of her character, Clove

Fuhrman, who plays Clove in the franchise, told Collider: “I wrote a background for a page and a half, and then I talked to Gary and revised it to make it a little more interesting. I made sure that Clove has a relationship really terrible with her parents, who were forced to participate in these Games. “

5 Elizabeth Banks was not wearing green during the stage of harvesting because it does not seem good on the camera

Banks told Collider: “I thought:” The fans are going to die if she is not in the green costume at the Reaping. ” of the day and the background and everything, that the fuchsia was better. It was the right decision. “

4 The nails Effie had made things difficult enough off-screen for Elizabeth Banks

The banks have stated to Collider: “I didn’t work. I had bridesmaids who have done everything for me. I couldn’t type on my phone. I couldn’t go to the toilet. I couldn’t get in and out [the costume]. By the time I got to the line of the lunch, everyone was back in his trailer, finished the lunch. “

3 The accident of Jennifer Lawrence has almost suspended the shooting

Lawrence told the Hollywood Reporter: “I had to make 10′ passages of the wall “, where you run at the wall as hard as possible to get traction. I ran and my foot was not up, so I caught the wall with my belly. My coach thought that I had burst my spleen. “The actress has been in need of a ct scan CAT.

2 Someone in the cast let out of the gas as he prepares to shoot a scene

Jacqueline Emerson revealed to E! News, “We were all standing around and one of the tributes, who must remain anonymous, has crossed the platform just at the time Gary [Ross] called rolling, stood in front of Jack Quaid, and let out a fart solid, then returned to his seat, just as Gary called the action. “

1 At a given time, they have drawn to the inside of a replica the actual of a hovercraft

Lawrence said to Buzz Feed: “We built the interior of a hovercraft which would be attached to a large crane with one of our actors inside, up to 60 feet in the air.” She added: “You can see them drop and get into our location while the hovercraft lifts off, helping to create the reality that these hovercrafts really exist.”

