15 things you never knew (maybe) not on Ashton Kutcher, which is celebrating its 42 years

The facts date back to the time when the two actors played together in the series That 70’s Show. Ashton Kutcher was then 19 years old, and his partner is only 14. An age difference that has much hampered the comedian, who regarded more the young girl as his little sister than a potential girlfriend. “I believe that I was his first kiss in the series. Our first kiss is immortalized in the program. It was weird. I was wondering ‘But is that not illegal ?’ It was horrible. She was like my sister”, due in 2017 in the Howard Stern Show, the actor, who also reports that at this time, it helped her do her homework ! (©FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)