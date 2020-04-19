15 ways in which Viggo Mortensen has amassed his net worth of $ 30 million

Known for its style of actor natural, authentic, and understated, this actor rented has delivered a long list of performance well-balanced. “I just think that the more you are realistic and accurate with the details, the more the story becomes universal.” The New York native (you would never know of his soft voice and gentle style and its methodical) is a creative person, versatile beyond the spectacle. He is also a writer, a musician and an accomplished artist. “I’ve always appreciated, more and more over the years, the fact that the film contains all the arts: writing, design, fashion, photography, working on the accents … there are so many things to learn from. It is a complete world, artistically. “

Educated, worldly and able to communicate in different languages, the council of this star of dual citizenship (american and Danish) is: “Be nice. It is worth to make an effort to learn more about others and discover what you might have in common with them.”

15 It is always shoved

via Screen Daily

Never the type to sit down, the star of The Portrait of a Lady has always had a job – from the dockworker to the seller of flowers, and the go-to-actor actor: server and bartender. He was a truck driver and translator more cerebral for the hockey team Swedish at the olympic winter Games 1980 in Lake Placid.

14 He let the roles come to him

via the New York Times

“I do not intend to [my career]; I wait and I hope that the right thing will find me. “And they did, allowing the actor Carlito s Way of working alongside Sandra Bullock, Harrison Ford and Sean Penn.” I don’t select really what I’m going to do so based on the budget or the genre. I am looking for stories that I would like to see in the cinema. “

13 star in a franchise film major

via Challenges

As Aragorn in the trilogy the Lord of The Rings, which has reported nearly $ 3 billion in the world and made him an international star, he described the heir to a hidden and heroic of the last kingdom of men, whose duty it is to help the hobbits in their quest of destruction. the ring of evil, with courage, courage and humility.

12 It has collaborated with the director of support

via Screen Daily

“It is comforting to work with someone that you know will make a good film”, says the star of The Road about his colleague with whom he has shot three films: A History of Violence, a Dangerous Method and Eastern Promises. “[He] has helped me make very good work … understands my process, and what we share is our sensitivity, the books we read, our sense of humor. “

11 is a painter off-screen …

through the Theatre of the Fine Arts

Because of its reputation of actor: “The audience went to see the exhibitions that I have had – more than he would have done that [if he’d not already had a following]. “The star of G. I. Jane adds:” life is short … I like to make attention while I flows through it, creating my own idea of what it is – to paint, create music, write and take photos.

10 … and on

vi Movies – TV

“Photography, painting or poetry are only extensions of me, how I perceive things, they are my way of communicating.” As a lover of Gwyneth Paltrow in A Perfect Murder, the actor acclaimed by the critics, has used his skills as a painter to create the murals that filled the workshop of his character.

9 It is not only a successful author

via Reddit

The star of Psycho, was a published author even before his acting career successful and legendary departed, with a book of poetry entitled Ten Last Night. Since then, the actor of Appaloosa has published his own music, and editions of his own books of poetry, photography and painting through his own company.

8 and publisher of books

via SBS

The star of A Walk on the Moon leads an independent publishing house – Perceval Press – with Michele Perez and his son Henry, 30 years. Founded with the money he earned to the Lord of the Rings, he shares not only his own creativity, “But I can also publish books of artists and writers interesting and I can afford it because my own books sell.”

7 This is a risk-taker

via Brego

In Hidalgo, the versatile actor turned out to be a qualified rider, doing all his own stunts, including a ride on the bare back that even the professional stuntman couldn’t handle. He has also done all his own stunts in prison, prompting the stunt coordinator to present to the star a t-shirt “Stunt Crew”.

6 He has his own style

IMBD

“You set the tone as the actor. The young actors see actors older behave childish.” The star of Captain Fantastic is defined as anything that a movie star is not. No requirement of prima donna, no chewing of the scenery to attract the attention of his fellow actors, no diva breaks the camera.

5 It is a team player

via Truthdig

“I always think of the cinema as a team sport,” says the star of The Prophecy. The fantastic franchise, which has drawn much attention: “there is no star in LOTR. The Community is a trade union”. Said the former co-star Elijah Wood: “All the world speaks of his integrity and his brilliant intelligence. And it is true. He is also completely crazy. “

4 It is instructed

via The Straits Times

The graduate of the Université Saint-Laurent also learns the way of the world. Although he was born in New York, he grew up in Venezuela and Argentina, and then after college, the actor Witness was moved to Denmark, and finally back to the United States. He speaks fluent English, Spanish, Danish and French.

3 This is a winner

via Conclusión

Said the Oscar winner: “I don’t think awards make you better, they do not really have any effect. They can have a negative effect on your career, or they may have a positive effect in terms of business, but I don’t think they can help you to better do the work. I think it is kind of a crapshoot. “

2 It has a great range as an actor

via The Telegraph

The star of A Dangerous Method, in which he plays Sigmund Freud, is also enter in the skin of a seller of shirts, to a father out-of-network, a swindler, a Navy SEAL, a murderer, a cowboy and a knight, to name a few. Is there a role in which this chameleon is not able to transform? The answer is no.

1 And now he is ready to lead

via The Daily Star

“I don’t have 23 years and I did not intend to make another 20 big hollywood movies or something like that.” He returned to a screenplay that he began writing in the 90’s and has decided to carry out also. He made his debut at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020. Falling speaks of a father, a conservative who left his rural farmhouse to live with the family of her son gay in Los Angeles.

