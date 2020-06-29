15 ways to take the “rogue” hair of the big trend of the moment !

Between the brown or blonde, his heart balance ? Adopt the trend of “rogue” hair !

The “rogue hair” or” rogue blonde “it is unravel the two strands from the front compared to the rest of the hair. In the last few months, this is the great hair trend that everyone is talking about ! Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, or even Beyoncé, all the people have fallen for this colour in the summer.

In reality, the “rogue hair” there is nothing new, as it is a trend for the years 1990/2000 ! Jennifer Aniston in Friends, Geri Halliwell… This hairstyle two-tone it owes its name to another character, the villain in X-Men are a great return of the it-girls.

Rogue hair : how can you adopt ?

The” rogue hair “it is very simple to adopt, but it is recommended to turn to a professional. To obtain this color, you must bleach the hair that surround the face. To do this, we start from the root to the tip. Once the hair is bleached, it can be the dye in blonde in order to create a contrast. You can also reject the tendency in another color for a mane pop ! The more the hair is natural, the lighting will be clear and fast.

