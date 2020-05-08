16 celebrities who were 50 years old in 2019

Jennifer Aniston, February 11, On Saturday, February 9, surrounded by his many friends and stars, Jennifer Aniston celebrated its 50th anniversary at a big party held at the Sunset Tower hotel, in Los Angeles. 200 close friends of the actress were invited, including George and Amal Clooney, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox, Robert Downey Jr., Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Orlando Bloom, Laura Dern, David Arquette, Reese Witherspoon, Cindy Crawford, Ellen DeGeneres, Kate Hudson and Sandra Bullock. This evening was also marked by the unexpected arrival of her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Renée Zellweger, April 25, The unforgettable interpreter of Bridget Jones in Bridget Jones’s Diary has proudly celebrated its fiftieth anniversary on April 25. Since the early 90’s, the pretty blonde made a sensation at each of its public appearances. It never ceases to change your look : short hair, curly, color change, etc, Showing a silhouette that is slender and muscular, she keeps her dream silhouette and account to the number of fifty-plus in body, always perfect.

Cate Blanchett, may 14 The australian actress blew out its 50 candles on may 14. Born in the suburbs of Ivanhoe, in Melbourne, it has left its mark on the world of cinema by winning awards and nominations for roles very different. The film Elizabeth (1988) allowed him to access an international reputation. In addition, many critics point to the fall in the number of actresses the most illustrious of his generation.

David Boreanaz, may 16, The american actor is known for his role as Angel in the series Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1907-2003). It has also taken the lead role alongside Emily Deschanel in the hit series Bones. This role earned him several nominations, including in the category of best actor in a detective film tv for People's Choice Awards 2015. David Boreanaz celebrated his 50 years on may 16.

Jennifer Lopez, July 24, On the evening of Wednesday 24 July, Jennifer Lopez has celebrated its 50e birthday in the villa Gloria and Emilio Estefan in Miami. The singer, actress and music producer has reunited with his loved ones, including her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and his children, Max, Emma, Natasha and Ella. Dj Khaled, Fat Joe and Ashanti were also among the guests.

Simon Baker, July 30, The australian actor was born in July 1969 in Launceston, Tasmania. The general public discovered it in the role of Thomas ” Tom ” Summers in Hartley, hearts alive (Heartbreaking High)and then of Nick Fallin in The Protector (The Guardian). It also acts as the cult figure of Patrick Jane in the tv series The Mentalist. The hunk celebrated his fiftieth birthday on Tuesday, July 30.

Matthew Perry, August 19, The actor american-canadian who embodied the unforgettable Chandler Bing in the series Friends (1994-2004) celebrated its 50th anniversary on August 19. He has also played in other films such as Fool Rush In (1997), The Whole Nine Yards (2000) and 17 Again (2009).

Jason Priestley, August 28, The actor-director canadian blew out its 50 candles on the 28th of August. Born in 1969 in Vancouver (British Columbia), it is famous for having interpreted the character of Brandon Walsh in the cult series Beverly Hills, 90 210 (1900-2000).

Patrick Fiori, 23 September The month of September last, Patrick Fiori took his role of a coach in The Voice kids and celebrated its fiftieth anniversary. The singer wants to adopt a rhythm of life that is peaceful for 50 years : get back to the sport, take a daily life more eco friendly by stopping the use of plastics and reduce the back-and-forth to Paris for a rest.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, September 25, On the 25th of September, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrating 50 years and her husband Michael Douglas its 75e anniversary. On the occasion of this feast, the actress was offered a mansion located at Irvington, in the north of Manhattan. Built in the 1930’s, this huge house is composed of twenty-two rooms, including eight bedrooms, ten large en-suite bathrooms, a lounge with a bar, a games room, a gym, a library, an outdoor kitchen, a garage and an outdoor pool.

Gwen Stefani, October 3 While it does not seem to have taken a ride, the american singer award-winning Grammy celebrated 50 years on October 3. She began her career in the band No Doubt before embarking on a solo career. Just a Girl, Hollaback Girl and Hey Baby are some of his success.

Matthew McConaughey, November 4, The actor, Oscar-winning has played in many films such as Texas Chainsaw Massacre : The Next Generation, Amistad, How to lose a guy in ten days, Fool’s Gold, Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club that has earned him the best actor Oscar in 2014. It will celebrate its 50e anniversary on November 4, 2019.

Puff Daddy, 4 November Sean John Combs, known by the names Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, is a rapper, dancer, actor, music producer, and american businessman. He has produced several successful albums, including his debut album No Way Out (1997) certified seven-time platinum record. It will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Monday, 4 November.

Ellen Pompeo, November 10, Ellen Pompeo is known for having portrayed the role of dr. Meredith Grey in Grey's Anatomy. The actress, who will celebrate its fiftieth anniversary on November 10, 2019-sharing the life of the music producer Chris Ivery since several years. They were married in November 2007 and currently have three children : Stella, Sienna and Eli.

Gerard Butler, 13 November Actor and producer british Butler was born on 13 November 1969 in Paisley, Scotland. He began his acting career in England with the historical film” The Lady of Windsor “(1997). Among his hit films are Lara Croft : Tomb Raider (2003), The phantom of the opera (2004), 300 (2006), P.S. I Love You (2007), The Bounty Hunter (2010), Gods of Egypt (2016), Geostorm (2017) and Hunter Killer (2018). In 50 years, it is one of the sexiest men in the world.