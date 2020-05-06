16 couples of celebrities strange that we had forgotten

In Hollywood, all the celebrities end up going out together, and it’s easy to lose the thread!

We tend to forget several pairs of stars, some of which were duos, very strange.

Here are 16 couples in hollywood that we had forgotten the existence of:

1. Gigi Hadid and Cody Simpson



AFP

Before you have a baby with Zayn Malik, Gigi came out with Cody Simpson, who is now the boyfriend of Miley Cyrus, from 2013 to 2015.

2. Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Hutcherson



via Wikipedia

We remember all of the famous love story between Vanessa and Zac Efron, but what is it the one with Josh Hutcherson? The two actors met on the set of the film Journey 2: The Mysterious Island in 2011, and we had a short relationship.

3. Miley Cyrus and Dylan Sprouse

After being met because they were both stars of the Disney Channel, Miley and Dylan are out together for a few days, when they were 11 years old. According to Dylan, as soon as Miley saw Nick Jonas, it was over between them. Cute!

4. Lucy Hale and David Henrie

The actress Pretty Little Liars has been in couple for 2 years with David Henrie of Wizards of Waverly Place. They remained friends after the separation.

5. Kylie Jenner and Jaden Smith



Getty Images/AFP

In 2013, Kylie has met Jaden, son of Will Smith, via her best friend at the time, Jordyn Woods. They had a short relationship, and then later, she met with the rapper Tyga.

6. Dylan O’brien and Britt Robertson

They have always been very discrete, but the two actors have had a relationship of 6 years after meeting on the set of The First Time in 2012. Since then, Britt would have had a short romance with KJ Apa, but this has never been confirmed.

7. Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner



WENN

The singer and the actor Twilight dated for a few months in 2009. After this, Taylor Swift told Taylor Lautner that he was one of the boys, the more kind and caring that she has met.

8. Zachary Quinto and Jonathan Groff



AFP

Jonathan Groff, that we know of Mindhunter and Frozenwas in a relationship with Zachary Quinto of Star Trek between 2010 and 2013.

9. Penn Badgley and Zoe Kravitz



Mandatory Credit: WENNCHELLA/WENN.com

Before you get married and start a family, one that embodies Joe in YOU has fallen for the beautiful Zoe Kravitz. They separated in 2013 after 2 years of common life, simply because their schedules were too loaded.

10. Sebastian Stan and Leighton Meester

Imagine the Winter Soldier out with Blair Waldorf seems far-fetched, but the actors who embody these people have actually formed a couple! Their relationship lasted from 2008 to 2010 after they met on the set of Gossip Girl.

11. Ariana Grande and Graham Phillips

The singer was only 16 years old when she began her relationship with actor Graham Phillips. Known for his roles in Atypical and Riverdalebut him and Ariana met because they were playing in the same musical. They have remained friends and sang together sometimes!

12. Emma Roberts and Alex Pettyfer

The two actors have had a relationship of 1 year after meeting on the set of the film Wild Child. Emma was then engaged to Evan Peters, but their tempestuous relationship ended in 2019.

13. Logan Paul and Chloe Bennet



AFP

The actress Marvel’s Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D. has indeed come out with the controversial Youtubeur for a few months. She had to defend her relationship from the beginning to the end, especially since she was with him at the time of the controversy in Japan.

14. Demi Lovato and Trace Cyrus



via Twitter

When she was only 16 years old, Half was in a relationship with the brother of Miley Cyrus who was 4 years his elder. The relationship was brief, but Half remained close to Miley.

15. Ashley Greene and Joe Jonas



Mandatory Credit: WENN.com

Well before Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and actress Twilight, Ashley Greene, have been in a relationship for a year, in 2010. Joe later confessed that he had lost his virginity with Ashley.

16. Avril Lavigne and Brody Jenner



WENN

Between 2010 and 2012, the singer and the half-brother of Kylie and Kendall were a couple. Their love was so strong, that Brody has the name April tattooed in the forearm since!