16 matches cults to relive in full

Dream Team Vs Croatia – Olympic Games 1992

Make no mistake, this is not the final of the olympic games 92, but a first-round match. It does not take away absolutely nothing to the happiness that one feels in seeing the american war machine in the face of the great Croatian Drazen Petrovic, Toni Kukoc and co. Team USA has obviously won, but the game is full of beautiful phases of the game. Spoiler alert : 1:10:48, Toni Kukoc loose a pass extremely soft, a little out of the game nightmare that made him live Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen welcome to Chicago…

Sixers vs. Bulls, 1997, regular season

It remembers generally of this match for the magnificent cross thatAllen Iverson has returned in the face Michael Jordan. Beyond that, and despite the defeat of the Sixers face the Bulls, one that was not yet “The Answer”, but a rookie is already stunning, and racked up 37 points on 15/23 in the face of his favorite player.

UNLV Vs Duke – Final of the Tournament NCAA 1990

A demo-crazy of the bunch Jerry Tarkanian (RIP) opposite to that of Coach K. Never a team has won a final university on a such gap. In the ranks of the Running Rebels, Larry Johnson, Greg Anthony and Stacey Augmonagainst the Blue Devils of Christian Laettner, Bobby Hurley and the future Blue Crawford Palmer.

Dream Team Vs Angola 1992 Olympics

” I don’t know anything about Angola, purpose Angola’s in trouble. “This sentence cult of Charles Barkley preceding this encounter that we offer you to look at. Let’s say that Chuck was right to prevent the first opponent of the Dream Team to the olympics in 92. Barkley and Karl Malone were particularly amused for that Chuck Daly made turn the rest of the team at the cool. It repeats itself, but all the matches of Team USA, even the beatings, look at each other very, very well, even 28 years after.

Final NCAA 2006 : Florida Vs. UCLA

The first of the two titles of Florida with a Joakim Noah beautiful (16 points, 9 rebounds and 6 blocked shots) and was elected MVP of the finals against the UCLA d’Arron Afflalo, Luc Mbah a Moute and Jordan Farmar. The opportunity to review the viciousness of “Jooks” and its connivance with its partners back to back, Al Horford and Corey Brewer, all coached by the current coach of OKC Billy Donovan.

USA Vs Spain women’s Final of the Olympic Games 2016

The advantage for Team USA in the girls, is to always succeed in setting up a sort of Dream Team to every big international competition. The progress of other nations is real, but there is still a tremendous class gap. In 2016, facing the Spain of the great Alba Torrens in the final, the americans showed their superiority with a roster of dream, which contained legends such as Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird and Lindsay Whalenbut also superstars a bit more young people as Maya Moore, Elena Delle Donne or Brittney Griner. Spectacular and untouchable.

USA Vs Serbia – world Cup Final 2014

We remain on Team USA, but this time for boys, during the world Cup in 2014. It is not exactly on the Dream Team, but the roster assembled by Coach K is more than enticing : Kyrie Irving (Tournament MVP), Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, James Harden, Klay Thompson or Derrick Rose… Enough to send fireworks. The opponent that is proposed in the final, the formidable Serbia in the mage Milos Teodosic, is also worth seeing and even if the outcome could have been little doubt, the show is pleasant.

Miami vs Cleveland – the regular season 2006

We are in April 2006 and this is a thriller in the rules of art, with a duel beautiful between LeBron James and Dwyane Wadefour years before the common adventure to Miami. The “King” (47 points, 12 rebounds and 9 assists), and “Flash” (44 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds), a few weeks before the first victory of his career against the Mavs, will give heart to joy for an epic confrontation.

From Vs Duke – Final NCAA 1999

What upset ! Duke remained on 32 wins in a row with a good team heavy articulated around the trio Elton Brand–Shane Battier–Corey Maggetteat the time of deal From, yet never crowned in the NCAA championship. With Huskies, one man survives : Richard Hamiltonstill not hidden, and not yet aware that he will be champion NBA five years later with the Pistons.

Charlotte vs. Phoenix regular Season 2008

We sometimes forget, but Chris Paul in New Orleans, it was something pretty crazy. In the Face of the Suns, CP3 (42 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds) will deliver a memorable battle with the double MVP Steve Nash up in double overtime. It is also the opportunity to see players like David West, Peja Stojakovic, Amar’e Stoudemire, Grant Hill or… Boris Diaw time Phoenix !

Euro 2017 : Spain Vs Slovenia

While the “experts” US were always on the lookout to know if a guy who had just become the youngest MVP in the history of the Euroleague had faced a competition better than that of his comrades out of the NCAA (” Seriously? “*voices of Jerry Seinfeld*), Luka Doncic close to historic triple-double in the semi-finals of the Euro against Spain. The story was running.

24/02/1998 : The first face-to-face between Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan

Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan clashed throughout their careers, hating herself more or less open. The mutual respect has always been there, clearly, but the reciprocal love very, very moderately. Here’s a little flashback that takes us back to their first confrontation.

Special series 60’s

Rare are the players to have cleared a day the mythical bar of 60 points. Here are four perf of exceptions signed by Hall-Of-Famers.

The 62 points by Tracy McGrady

The 65 points Kobe Bryant

The 60 points from Allen Iverson

The 61 points LeBron James