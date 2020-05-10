16 white actors poorly understood in the roles non-white, Mickey Rooney Emma Stone (Photos)

Rooney in japanese? The stone as a hawaiian native? TheWrap examines the history of the castings racist

Katharine Hepburn in “Dragon Seed” (1944)

Caucasian Hepburn played a chinese woman in this adaptation on the big screen from the novel by Pearl S. Buck.

Marlon Brando in “The teahouse of the August moon” (1956)

Brando has played the role of translator of Okinawa to the u.s. military in this comedy about the american occupation of the island nation.

John Wayne in “the Conquerer” (1956)

Wayne has been chosen as the mongol conqueror Genghis Khan in what is considered by many as one of the worst movies of all time.

Charlton Heston in “Touch of Evil” (1958)

Heston played the role of Ramon Miguel Vargas in the movie detective 1958, an officer of the mexican drug.

Mickey Rooney in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (1961)

More caricature than character, Rooney has played the role of the Japanese muscular Yunioshi in the 1961 film, which has been the subject of many critics since.

Natalie Wood in “West Side Story” (1961)

Wood played a puerto rican in the 1961 film, although she is Russian-american.

Laurence Olivier in “Othello” (1965)

Not only the actor, white has played a Moor in “Othello” in 1965, but he did it by wearing a blackface.

Al Pacino in “Scarface” (1983)

Pacino plays a gangster cuban in the film of 1983, and many have criticized its emphasis of offensive overkill.

Anthony Hopkins in “Mask of Zorro” (1998)

The actor welsh Hopkins has played the role of the Spanish Zorro, aka Don Diego de la Vega in the movie of 1998.

Rob Schneider in “50 first dates” (2004)

Schneider seems to play an ethnic group that is different in every movie of Adam Sandler. In ” The Waterboy “, it was the ” You can do it! “Guy in” Big Daddy “, he was a deliveryman in the Middle East, and in ” 50 First Dates “, he played a Hawaiian native. Wrong.

Mike Myers in “The Love Guru” (2008)

Myers played a guru indo-american in the film to panoramic rounded, in which he has dressed many jokes racist with a terrible accent.

Jake Gyllenhaal in “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time” (2010)

Gyllenhaal plays a prince in the Middle East in the film, that many are calling “offensive” and “the perfect example of money laundering.”

Emma Stone in “Aloha” (2015)

Stone played a woman of chinese / Swedish / hawaiian in this romantic comedy from Cameron Crowe disappointing and commercial.