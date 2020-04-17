17 April 2010 : it is advantage for the playoffs and it heats up already between Boston and Miami !

For the opening of the playoffs, the atmosphere was electric, but the players, it is the general impression, were not yet ready for this new intensity. That this was in Cleveland for the Bulls, the Bucks in Atlanta, or the Heat in Boston, the “underdogs” have not played their role and stayed far too quietly in their niches respective.

In Atlanta, Mike Woodson knows how to motivate his men, including Jamal Crawford, who for 30 years dispute its first match in the playoffs : “We will perhaps never again this opportunity then it is necessary to bend the match. “ No sooner said than done : the hawks won the first quarter 34-17, and despite the show of Brandon Jennings, author of 20 of his 34 points in the first half, the Bucks will never come back.

Carmelo Anthony starts high 42 points !

As if they knew they were going to build a rivalry 17 games of the playoffs over the next three years, the Celtics and the Heat are back in as early as their first duel. More precisely (to the elbow), Kevin Garnett and (chin) Quentin Richardson. Boston has suffered, but has made all the difference after the break to ensure the essential. Remains to be seen whether the league will suspend KG…

The finding is hard for the Bulls at the end of the first evening : a big Derrick Rose will suffice, maybe not to jostle the Riders. 27 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds for the leader of the game have not weighed heavily in the balance against the team of LeBron James on a mission, well supported by Antawn Jamison, Mo Williams and Shaquille O’neal. More light, hence more mobile and swifter, the Shaq finished with 12 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocked shots in 24 minutes. Not bad for a returning of 38 years.

Already private for several weeks, Andrei Kirilenko, Utah will have to continue its series against the Nuggets without his pivot holder, Mehmet Okur : Turkish giant was again wounded in the Achilles tendon and the reviews will determine whether his season is over. It is cruel for the Jazz, which has long believed in the victory in Game 1 in front of Denver forward J. R. Smith goes three rounds award-winning to switch the encounters in the money time. A lieutenant-perfect for a Carmelo Anthony superstar who establishes his new record in the postseason with 42 points.

Atlanta 102 – 92 Milwaukee

Boston-85 – 76 Miami

Cleveland 96 – 83 Chicago

Denver 126 – 113 Utah