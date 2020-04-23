17 films to travel the world without leaving your living room

These 17 films that make you travel in you

In these days of quarantine, we can no longer travel as before. The quarantine has led us to be inside our homes, eager to visit places where, for the moment, we can’t go.

In this list we you’ll number 17 films for travel from your chairfrom Mexico to Australia and from Argentina to Japan. Many options can be found on the platform Netflix, so don’t hesitate to seek them out.

1.- Babel (2006)

An accident connects four groups of people on three different continents: two young moroccan, an american couple, a teenage japanese deaf and his father, and a baby-sitter mexican who takes the children in her care on the other side of the border without permission. of their parents.

2.- To the wild roads (2007)

After graduating from university, Christopher McCandless gives his money, throws his business and made a trip through the wildlife of Alaska.

3.- The incredible life of Walter Mitty (2013)

Walter Mitty, photo editor of Life magazine, has spent his life to avoid the boredom of all the days through small “holiday mental”, during which he dreams of playing in fantastic adventures to be imaginary. However, a mysterious woman leads him into a real adventure.

4.- Midnight in Paris (2011)

Gil Pender is a screenwriter and novelist in the grass. On a vacation to Paris with his fiancée, he went solo in the city. During one of his night-time excursions, he meets a group of strange but familiar which makes it travel back in time to spend an evening with the icons of the art and literature of the era of jazz. More Gil spends with these cultural heroes of the past, the more he is dissatisfied with this.

5.- And your mama too (2001)

Teenage friends compete for the affection of the woman who accompanies them during a journey on a beach sham.

6.- Eat, pray, love (2010)

Liz Gilbert thought she had everything she wanted in life: a house, a husband and a successful career. But one day, she discovers that she no longer wants this life, so she decides to end her marriage and embark on a journey of self-discovery which takes her to Italy, India and Indonesia.

7.- Trip to Darjeeling (2007)

A man tries to re-establish family ties by taking his two young brothers on a train through India.

8.- Diaries motorcycle (2004)

In 1952, medical student Ernesto “Che” Guevara and his friend Alberto Granado make a trip through South America that changes their life.

9.- Lost in Tokyo (2003)

An actor of middle age who is in Tokyo to shoot an advertisement meets the young wife of a famous photographer.

10.- The beach (2000)

Richard (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a young American in Thailand. You came in South-East Asia with the intention to live something radically different in your life. He learns the existence of an island that is supposed to be paradise, but that is commonly regarded as mythical. On this island, it is supposed to be a secret community of travelers who have abandoned their old life.

11.- Australia (2011)

Australia is a film of romantic adventure australia-us directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman. It is located in this country, Australia, at the dawn of the outbreak of the Second world War.

12.- Eurovoyage uncensored (2004)

A young man and his friends have a series of adventures in Europe trying to meet an acquaintance.

13.- The Way (2010)

An american father travels to France to recover the body of his son separate.

14.- A simple story (1999)

An old man buys a John Deere tractor, and travels from Iowa to Wisconsin to see his sick brother and distant.

15.- The princess who wanted to live (1953)

Overwhelmed by his employment of the time complicated to travel in Europe, princess Ann runs away for a night. However, when a pill prescribed by the doctor the fact fall asleep on a park bench, the american journalist Joe Bradley finds her and takes her to his apartment for her safety. The next morning, Joe discovers the identity of Ann and bet with his editor that it will get an exclusive interview with her.

16.- Mamma mia! The movie (2008)

Donna, a hotel independent of the Greek islands, is preparing the marriage of his daughter with the help of two old friends. During this time, Sophie, the happy daughter of Donna, has his own plan. She invites three men from the past of his mother at the wedding in the hope of meeting her biological father to accompany him to the altar.

17.- The trilogy Before…

This trilogy unique directed by Richard Linklater is completed with “Before Dawn (1995)”, “Before Sunset” (2004) and “Before Dusk” (2013). There are nine years between the first of each of the films, which corresponds to the time that passes in the life of the same characters

As you can see, you have the choice from a wide variety. Share the list with your friends at the marathon this week.