18 Superstars That Have Slapped Back at Ellen DeGeneres, From Lively Ribbing to Genuine Ridicule (Photos)





Detector Bros. Sean Hayes— In a spontaneous video game of “The Fight of the Gays,” DeGeneres as well as the “Will & & Elegance “celebrity one-up would certainly each various other with digs regarding the various other’s job. It started with Hayes calling DeGeneres “Helen,” while praising that her talk program has actually been on-air for 15 years. “I have actually likewise done various other points in the past,” she grinned. Segueing right into discussing “Will & & Elegance,” she asked, “For how long was it [on-air] the very first time around … prior to y’ all obtained terminated?” He got his cup as well as, looking serious, responded to, “I believe it was longer than your comedy was.” Yet DeGeneres won the round, including, “Yeah, that’s right. I needed to appear initially for y’ all do that comedy.”





Detector Bros. Dakota Johnson— When DeGeneres asked the “Fifty Tones of Grey” starlet why she had not been welcomed to her celeb-studded 30 th birthday celebration celebration, Johnson claimed, “In fact no. That’s not the fact, Ellen. You were welcomed … Last time I got on the program in 2014, you provided me a number of s– regarding not welcoming you, yet I really did not also recognize you wished to be welcomed. I really did not also recognize you liked me!” Captured unsuspecting, DeGeneres firmly insisted, “Certainly I like you,” complied with by some instead unpleasant silence. It just became worse when DeGeneres inquired about comic Tig Notaro executing at the celebration. Johnson reacted, “She’s my preferred comic … aside from you!”





Detector Bros. Michelle Obama— The previous very first girl showed she has a wonderful funny bone when she showed up on “Ellen” as well as talented below with a container of MetaMucil, claiming, “something to maintain you moving.” Prior to the Obamas vacated the White Residence, DeGeneres took her to CVS, to reveal her exactly how to endure a typical way of life. There, Obama was tested by the comic’s habits, that consisted of opening up bundles, consuming food without spending for it, revealing to the shop that Obama had “a breakout” as well as vocal singing with a loudspeaker to a resting infant. Ultimately, Obama claimed, “Ya recognize, you’re actually bothersome. It resembles taking a 3-year-old to the shop.”





Katy Perry— DeGeneres had an additional memory gap when she neglected that the "Smile" vocalist had actually been wed to star Russell Brand name. Perry looked shocked when the host asked, "Were you [married]?" Perry murmured, "His name was Russell Brand name. Bear in mind, you provided me some wedding event presents on this program?" Perry grinned right into the video camera as well as mimed scissors, as if she was reducing the exchange. On the other hand, Perry is among minority stars that has actually safeguarded DeGeneres in current weeks. "I believe all of us have actually observed the light as well as continuous defend equal rights that she has actually prompted the globe with her system for years. Sending you enjoy as well as a hug, close friend Ellen," Perry tweeted.





Detector Bros. Justin Timberlake— In a 2016 look on “Ellen,” Timberlake joked regarding her tequila-influenced flub of the verses to his tune, “Can not Quit the Really Feeling.” She, evidently, enjoys that tune, as well as after having a little excessive of Timberlake’s brand name of tequila with good friends, she was videotaped vocal singing as well as dance to it, yet ruining the verses at the same time. Timberlake claimed she sang the line, “Simply electrical, simply electrical, simply electrical” when, he claimed, “It rather plainly states ‘simply picture.'” Seeming a little self-conscious, DeGeneres asked the target market to back her up. “I do not believe anybody elevated their hand,” he smiled.





Detector Bros. Hasan Minhaj— Within a min of taking a seat with DeGeneres, the funnyman as well as political analyst best recognized for his Netflix program “Patriot Act” remedied her enunciation of his name. “At Starbucks, I simply pass Timothée Chalamet,” he claimed.





Detector Bros. Blake Shelton— When “The Voice” court showed up on “Ellen,” she informed the tale of exactly how she provided Jennifer Lopez a clock with an image of her as well as A-Rod kissing on it, so she can advise him “the clock is ticking, time is passing,” as motivation for them to obtain involved. As well as a week later on he recommended. Well, DeGeneres provided Shelton a comparable clock with him as well as Gwen Stefani on it. Yet it ended up that she really did not provide it to him nevertheless. “I strolled backstage as well as someone back there was, like, ‘Hey, many thanks for getting on the program. Can I have that?’ as well as they took it.” He joked that, whoever her following visitor is, the program will certainly simply “change the photo as well as do the very same crap to them.” .





Detector Bros. Giada De Laurentiis— In a food preparation sector on “Ellen,” the Food Network’s preferred cook was attempting to reveal DeGeneres as well as Nicole Kidman exactly how to make arancini spheres– an Italian treat of risotto covered in flour, bread crumbs and after that fried– as well as references began to fly. When DeGeneres examined exactly how to roll it right into a round, De Laurentiis responded, “Have not you made any type of … type of … spheres … prior to?” faltering as she understood exactly how it appeared as she was claiming it. DeGeneres smiled as well as drank her head no, creating the target market to rupture right into giggling. The host’s cooking abilities really did not obtain better, which De Laurentiis mentioned. Considering the mix in DeGeneres’ hand, she claimed, “That resembles canine food currently.”





Wendy Williams— Both daytime talk program queens had a little a clash in 2013 when Williams initially showed up on "Ellen," when the comic called her mean as well as asked if she had actually ever before entered problem by talking terribly regarding various other celebrities. DeGeneres after that welcomed her to a video game of Direct, in which Willaims is revealed the name of somebody as well as needs to explain them in hopes of DeGeneres determining that it is. When Justin Bieber's name appeared, Williams' hint consisted of, "Some individuals claim that he resembles you." DeGeneres looked puzzled. Williams safeguarded herself, asking the group, "I have actually listened to that! You have actually never ever listened to that?!" DeGeneres giggled it off.





Detector Bros. Justin Bieber— DeGeneres placed the “Yummy” vocalist instantly when she questioned him regarding a paparazzi image that revealed him nude on the porch of a Bora Bora resort, with a women seen resting within. She asked him that the woman was, as well as he claimed she was simply a close friend as well as they weren’t dating. DeGeneres pushed, “You simply brought a close friend to Bora Bora? As well as you’re simply nude with your close friend?” Bieber covered his confront with his hands, claiming, “Why are you placing me instantly such as this?” Yet she yielded, “Wow. I have good friends, I have actually never ever seen them nude like that. As well as they do not bring me to Bora Bora.” Bieber reacted, “Quit. You’re making me flush, dude.”





Detector Bros. Taylor Swift— The “Cardigan” vocalist’s lovemaking is regularly the subject of the papers, as well as DeGeneres basically got on that bandwagon throughout one quit Swift made on the program. DeGeneres asked that her 2012 tune “We Are Never Ever Ever Before Returning With Each Other” had to do with. When Swift decreased to address, the host installed a collection of images of Swift with various individuals, handed her a bell as well as claimed if the person was somebody she dated, call the bell. Pictures of Swift with everybody from John Mayer to Danny DeVito appeared, triggering Swift to plead that DeGeneres quit. “This makes me really feel so negative regarding myself,” she claimed. “Each time I show up below, you place like a various guy up there on the display, as well as it simply actually makes me examine what I mean as a person.”





Getty Mark Ruffalo— A picture of DeGeneres going to a football video game with previous head of state George W. Shrub as well as her protection of their relationship began a firestorm on social networks. “Even if I do not concur with somebody on every little thing does not suggest I’m not mosting likely to be good friends with them,” she claimed. Yet Mark Ruffalo (as well as Susan Sarandon) complained her reason. “Sorry, up until George W. Shrub is taken to court for the criminal offenses of the Iraq Battle, (consisting of American-lead torment, Iraqi fatalities & & variation, as well as the deep marks– psychological & & or else– brought upon on our armed force that offered his recklessness), we can not also start to speak about compassion,” Ruffalo tweeted. Related Post: Ingrid Chauvin and her family celebrate the feast of Easter in the company of a surprise guest...





Getty Piers Morgan— An additional image obtained DeGeneres in warm water, this was of the talk program host desiring Katy Perry pleased birthday celebration by tweeting a photo of herself showing up to eye Perry’s busts. The subtitle to the image read, “Delighted birthday celebration, @KatyPerry! It’s time to highlight the huge balloons!” Several, consisting of Morgan, charged her of making a sexist joke. “If a guy made this joke, Ellen would certainly lead the weeps of ‘SEXIST PIG!'” Morgan composed.





Kathy Lion— The forthright comic obtained protective when DeGeneres determined versus commemorating Joan Rivers after her fatality since she assumed Rivers' wit was mean. Lion, consequently, called DeGeneres an untalented hack. In her publication, "Kathy Lion's Star Run-Ins: My A-Z Index," Lion composed, "I'm nearly favorable a particular cherished daytime talk program host when had me rejected of a backstage clothing area at the Emmy Honors. I can not verify it, yet he or she, that has brief blonde hair, has a mean touch that every one of Hollywood learns about."





Detector Bros. NikkieTutorials— The make-up musician, YouTube celeb as well as elegance influencer claimed on the Dutch talk program “De Wereld Draait Door” that her experience as a visitor on “The Ellen Program” was not a pleasurable one. She claimed she was “welcomed by an upset trainee that was a little bit worn,” including, “I was anticipating a Disney program yet obtained ‘Teletubbies After Dark.'” She took place to claim, “Every visitor at ‘Ellen’s’ had a personal commode, yet I really did not. I was not permitted to make use of the closest commode since it was booked for the Jonas Brothers.”





Getty Brad Garrett— As rumblings of a poisonous office atmosphere behind the curtain on “The Ellen Program” emerged as well as after DeGeneres made a public apology, the “Everyone Enjoys Raymond” star spoke up regarding his experience as a visitor on her program. “Sorry yet it originates from the leading @TheEllenShow,” Garrett tweeted. ” Know greater than one that were dealt with terribly by her. Open secret.”





Getty Lea Thompson— The “Back to the Future” starlet backed Garrett’s evaluation of the atmosphere at the talk program which DeGeneres herself was the reason for it. Reacting to Garrett’s tweet, Thompson responded merely, “Real tale. It is.”