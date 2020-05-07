18 things you should know about Charli D’amelio, the mega star of Tik Tok

If you have an account with Tik Tok, you have certainly seen one of the many viral videos signed Charli D’amelio!

The one who has been crowned the more followed Tik Tok a few days ago is a real phenomenon on the network. At only 15 years old, Charli is already a mega star!

So here are 18 things you need to know about it

1. Charli is aged 15 years, and has created his account Tik Tok in July 2019.

2. In less than a year she became the creative content Tik Tok with the most subscribers, which is 41.9 million during the writing of this article.

3. She has an older sister, Dixie D’amelio, who looks like him as two drops of water!

4. Charli been dancing for 10 years and has even participated in several competitions.

5. This is also her dances are Tik Tok, who have made it known to the public. She has full its active!

6. She is in a relationship with Lil Huddy (Chase Hudson)

7. Charli has already danced to the side full of stars, including the Jonas Brothers and Bebe Rexha.

8. His first popular video is her cover of the dance Renegade.

9. She had to leave school and do her studies at home because of its growing popularity.

10. Charli has also had to learn to live with the constant look of others and the expectations that can have a huge audience. Recently, she has unveiled the dark side of his new popularity.

11. She was born on may 1, and, therefore, is Taurus, a sign of brashness and stubborn!

12. His parents, Marc and Heidi D’amelio, are very involved in the lives of their daughters, Dixie, and Charli : everyone in the family has signed a contract with an agency of talent!

13. After his success with Tik Tok, Charlie has decided to create a YouTube channel. Here is his first video :

14. She is a member of the Hype House, a mansion of Los Angeles, which is home to 19 of the creators of the most popular content of the moment.

15. Even if she loves to make videos on Tok Tok, his biggest dream is to become a professional dancer.

16. The best friend of Charli is named Gemma Huck and the star often speaks of her as his rock, even in the toughest times.

17. She has already shot an advertisement with full of other celebrity for the Super Bowl.

18. In the framework of a campaign for Unicef, Charli revealed that she had been bullied all his school life. Now that she has become a star online, things have unfortunately not changed…

