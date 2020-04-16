18 years after a break-up chaotic, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake will make peace on Instagram

Britney Spears, still very active on Instagram, shared a message that has brought his fans 20 years back. As she dances on a song of her ex Justin Timberlake, it sent a message to which he responded with humor.

In these dark times of coronavirus, confined to her home, Britney Spears knows how to entertain his fans. The singer is particularly active on his account Instagram. Between the two publications inspiring, the star unfolds with humor, sometimes dancing, sometimes parading in outfits of summer. But it is a particular message that comes to the happiness of his fans. The star published a video in which it connects the movements and the grimaces at the sound of a song of Justin Timberlake, his example “This is my version Snapchat or TikTok or what is the name of this cool thing that you’re supposed to do in this moment !! As you can see, I’m not really dancing with guys… I’m bored just really” wrote the star in legend. But it is the continuation of his text, which is to speak of today. “PS, I know that we have had one of the biggest breaks the world 20 years ago… but hey, this guy is a genius !!! Great song JT”.

With humor, Britney Spears comes back, therefore, on the separation of the couple legendary that it was with Justin Timberlake. The two had first met on the Mickey Mouse Club when they were still children. Their story made the headlines in all the media, one becoming the member beloved of the boysband ‘N Sync, and the other a pop star with millions of sales. But in 2002, the press announced their separation and the many rumors of infidelity on the part of the singer which at the time still advocated abstinence until marriage, had been published. For revenge, Justin Timberlake, launched in solo, had registered the title “Cry me a river”, in which the clip puts in scene a fake Britney.

But 18 years later, Britney and Justin have remade their lives and no longer have anger toward one another. He is married with Jessica Biel, with whom he has a child. She, after a long descent to the underworld and a come-back, successful, lives a beautiful story with the sports coach Sam Asghari. Has his message, Justin Timberlake has also responded with humour by émojis laughing and confirming his dance. What a smile on the faces of their admirers.