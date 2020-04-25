18 years ago, the Morelia Ruben Omar Romano was the best club in the world

In April 2002, the Monarchs Morelia reached the glory of the football world to be considered by the International federation of History and Statistics (IFFHS for its acronym in English) as the best team in the world.

Already passed 18 years since that occasion, in which the set of michoacán reached such achievement as the best club of the month, at the global level, after the good results to be preceded in the month of march of that year for the team of michoacán.

To make these results, it was necessary that Morelia I had an outstanding participation in the Copa Libertadores that year, together with the great time living in the league, after the change of rudder that suffered with the arrival of Ruben Omar Romano.

That team was made up of figures such as the argentinian José María Buljubasich, Darío Franco, Jorge Almirón, Heriberto Ramón Morales, Jose Antono Noriega, Carlos Adrián Morales and the brazilian Alex Fernandes.

Ruben Omar Romano he recalled how was that process to the front of the box michoacan, which changed the face immediately when he took the reins of that team.

“With Morelia us was spectacular, we were chosen as the best team of the month,” recalled the argentine, 18 years of that feat that he placed the box of michoacán in the map of world soccer.

“I was hired in Morelia after that they threw Miguel Angel Russo… that today is the technician of the Mouth. They called Me on a Sunday and the next day I was traveling to Uruguay, was already the team there. I made my debut against Nacional de Montevideo, with two days of training and it was a tie to three goals,” recalled Romano as the beginning of that effort, which concluded until 2004.

In the League, the team was able to amend the way. Not only retook the road to the victory, but remained undefeated, and Morelia he was in “state of grace” by several games in which they won without receiving a goal of the opponent.

“We were undefeated until the Quarterfinals (in the league), but it brought us together, the Concacafwe gathered the League; the team was not as prepared in terms of number of players to be able to rotate and we fell the team at the end, but we also did a Copa Libertadores spectacular.”

“In the League the team was very bad, but we we slide up in the playoff and then we sort, then we came to the end,” said Roman.

This achievement of getting to the top of the world ranking of clubs of the IFFHS, but I have obtained three sets mexican. America came out on top on two occasions (August 2001 and may 2002), Monarchs in 2002 and the Cougars, after having won at Real Madrid in the trofeo Santiago Bernabeu.