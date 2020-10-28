19-year-old Tik-Tok star clarifies relationship with DJ Diplo

Quenlin Blackwell confirms that she lives in a property of the famous producer and DJ, but that their relationship has nothing to do with being a couple.

Quenlin Blackwell, the 19-year-old Tik Tok star, had to clarify that he lived in a property of the famous producer and DJ Diplo, but that their relationship has nothing to do with being a couple.

The young woman revealed in an Instagram live that she lived in Diplo’s house, which caused it to be taken for granted that their relationship was not only in professional terms, and that perhaps the girl was the victim of some kind of abuse by part of the producer.

“I’d rather have both of my legs broken than try anything romantic with Diplo, and he’d rather be strangled. Diplo and his team are my mentors in Los Angeles, and my safety net, they have saved me many times, and my parents trust him and me too, you are making me feel bad, Diplo is my dad in Los Angeles and nothing else ”Quenlin expressed on Instagram.

The producer and DJ also gave his version of things and said on Twitter that the young woman lives in one of her properties as a ‘tenant’ and that she has access to her recording studio only as a friend.