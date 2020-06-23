“19 years without you, already… it has been long” (PHOTO)

For father’s day, several public figures have sent a message to his father on social networks like Anthony Delon, Léa Salamé, or Chloé Jouannet. Very present on Instagram, Christophe Beaugrand has posted a picture of him when he was younger, in the company of his father, who disappeared almost twenty years ago. In the picture, the two men have the same pose and wearing similar clothing. An emotional moment for the facilitator and her husband Ghislain, we became parents to a little Valentine’s day, seven months ago !

A beautiful tribute

Below this photo, the reporter had the opportunity to direct a few words to the person who lacks, on the occasion of the Feast of the fathers : “he was called Philippe, he was tall, m and 1.90 m, it was beautiful, it was generous. He has taught me the value of hard work, respect, and kindness. And the black humor too!”, writes Christophe Beaugrand. He continues : “happy birthday dad, 19 years without you, since… it has been a long time ! It is strange to wish this festival, while I become a father,” admits the young father. It ends : “I greet all the dads are already gone.” There is No doubt that his father would have liked these words.

Absent from the Battle of The couples

Christophe Beaugrand will not be present this year to present the Battle of The couples in TFX. In fact, as it was entrusted to our colleagues in Téléstar, since I became a father, his priorities have changed : “With the arrival of my son, I did not want to leave at the end of the world

Find this article in Télé-Loisirs“data-reactid=”24″>Find this article in Télé-Loisirs

Heather Locklear : at 58 years of age, the star of “Melrose Place”, of the confusion, and undertook with his old love of youth

Cyril Féraud, tells us about his amazing transformation of Fort Boyard : “1 hour and 40 minutes of makeup a day, I was digging in the nose, the cheeks…” (PHOTO)

Mamma Mia ! : a third movie in the works ?

Shy m, Teri Hatcher, Chloe Jouannet… the stars of the small screen, celebrate father’s day (PHOTOS)

Natalie Portman : his declaration of love to Benjamin Millepied, the “best father for their children

“data-reactid=”25″>Heather Locklear : at 58 years of age, the star of “Melrose Place”, of the confusion, and undertook with his old love of youth

Cyril Féraud, tells us about his amazing transformation of Fort Boyard : “1 hour and 40 minutes of makeup a day, I was digging in the nose, the cheeks…” (PHOTO)

Mamma Mia ! : a third movie in the works ?

Shy m, Teri Hatcher, Chloe Jouannet… the stars of the small screen, celebrate father’s day (PHOTOS)

Natalie Portman : his declaration of love to Benjamin Millepied, the “best father for their children