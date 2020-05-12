1917, the call of the forest… The movies of the week







What are the outputs VOD that we will be of interest this week ? We will be focusing on the films that have been buying digital or online rental for a movie at home.

[Mis à jour le 12 mai 2020 à 16h06] New releases on VOD are available this week in France, either by purchase or digital rental. The opportunity to enjoy cinema at home waiting for the reopening of the cinema that makes us wait for all the moviegoers. Among the outputs of the week, these include the war film 1917 Sam Mendes ‘ multi-award winning during the race to the Oscars this year. For lovers of horror movies, the remake of The Grudge may also be of interest to you this week. Also, be aware that the call of the forest with Omar Sy and Harrison Ford is also available via VOD as soon as this week. Has your VOD platforms !

VOD how does it work ? In VOD (or video on demand), movies are available on various platforms for purchase or digital rental video on demand as Rakuten TV, iTunes, Google Play, Channel, VOD, MyTF1 VOD, Orange VOD, or even the Playstation Store. These platforms offer the purchase digital of those movies that you will possess, therefore, the leasing of these same movies in a variety of formats (SD, HD or even 4K), all for varying prices. And if you’re more the type to have your movies in the format disk in your library, you can find our article on DVD and Blu-ray at the moment.

The large output VOD of the month of may

The farewell – comedy-drama of Lulu Wang (may 13, rental)

The call of the forest – adventure movie with Harrison Ford and Omar Sy (14 may purchase, may 22, rental)

1917 – war film from Sam Mendes (15 may to purchase, June 24, rental)

The Grudge – horror film by Nicolas Pesce (may 15 to purchase, may 20, rental)

Cats – a musical by Tom Hooper (may 18 to purchase, 1st June rental)

Dark Waters – biopic with Mark Ruffalo, and Anne Hathaway (19 may in the purchase and rental)

The Voyage of Dr. Dolittle – adventure movie with Robert Downey Jr (may 27, at the purchase, 10 June rental)

I would like that someone told me to wait somewhere – drama with Jean-Paul Rouve (may 27)

Black Christmas – horror film Sophia Takal (27 may to purchase, 10 June rental)

The Traveling movie – gangster Guy Ritchie (may 20 purchase, may 28, rental)

Jojo Rabbit – drama-comedy from Taika Waititi (28 may to purchase, 19 June rental)

