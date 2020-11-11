1960S MAKE-UP LOOKS ARE ON TREND ON TIKTOK, THANKS TO ARIANA GRANDE’S “POSITION”

By
D1 Soft Ball News
-
0
35

Ariana Grande has revisited her beloved (and iconic) winged eyeliner a 60s style for the release of her new album “ Positions “. The immediate consequence? The makeup-obsessed TikTokers quickly opened their eyeshadow palettes to recreate the fabulously retro cut crease the pop star sports on the album cover.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🤍 positions (the album) is out now 🤍

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

On the cover, as in every promotional photo and also in the video clip of the title track “Position”, Ariana’s looks are a beautiful and sartorial tribute to the 60s.

The voluminous ponytail, the rounded manicure, the clip-on earrings, the chic mini skirt, and make-up outfits, all scream nostalgia for that decade, for the counterculture fashion and the winged cat-eye explosion.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

what’s your favorite look from the positions video ? styled by @mimicuttrell 🤍 lmk and vote for Biden

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

And here the craze started immediately on  TikTok. They are in fact going crazy the makeup tutorials to recreate the beauty look of Ariana, obviously in lip-synch with the refrain of “Position”.

Related Post:  ARIANA GRANDE THINKS SHE AND HER COLLEAGUES WON'T BE BACK ON TOUR UNTIL 2022

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR