1960S MAKE-UP LOOKS ARE ON TREND ON TIKTOK, THANKS TO ARIANA GRANDE’S “POSITION”

Ariana Grande has revisited her beloved (and iconic) winged eyeliner a 60s style for the release of her new album “ Positions “. The immediate consequence? The makeup-obsessed TikTokers quickly opened their eyeshadow palettes to recreate the fabulously retro cut crease the pop star sports on the album cover.

On the cover, as in every promotional photo and also in the video clip of the title track “Position”, Ariana’s looks are a beautiful and sartorial tribute to the 60s.

The voluminous ponytail, the rounded manicure, the clip-on earrings, the chic mini skirt, and make-up outfits, all scream nostalgia for that decade, for the counterculture fashion and the winged cat-eye explosion.

And here the craze started immediately on TikTok. They are in fact going crazy the makeup tutorials to recreate the beauty look of Ariana, obviously in lip-synch with the refrain of “Position”.