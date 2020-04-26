2 commentators TUDN announce their departure

Then arose the rumour that there would be layoffs in TUDN within his department in the united States, that is to say more leaning towards Univisionhave already been picked two names that indicated their departure from the station, which should be to the crisis that is causing the pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in all facets, including the media.

The first has been the analyst TUDN, Raul Guzman who said that after seven years out of TUDN, but thanked for having been part of the team.By posting their social networks, Raúl Guzmán recalled that in 2013 came to Univisionprior to the union with Televisa Deportesbut he got his moment to say goodbye to the transmissions.

Guzman indicated that he has only good wishes for the company and the people he met during his seven years in the company. Finally, Raul Guzman said he is in search of a new challenge.

Almost 7 years ago I came to Univision, and now that the time came to say goodbye, I’m thankful and proud of having given and received the best.

I have only good wishes to the company and especially all the good people that I met.

We’re in search of a new challenge! — Raul Guzman (@raulguzman) April 24, 2020

The next person who has indicated that they will go to TUDN has been Iván Kasanzew, who said that will miss her now excompañero and friend, Paul Ramirez, who is in charge of narrating games for the united States, where it is already one of the voices more known.

“If someone I will miss every day, it is my great friend Pablo Ramírez, a top of the industry that I have learned a lot”, explained the also called ‘Count’

If someone I will miss every day, it is my great friend @GOLAZODEPABLO a top of the industry that I have learned a lot 👇 https://t.co/fVnRN6p5Oj — Instagram @IvánKasanzew (@elcondek) April 25, 2020

This seems to be the second time that TUDN, prior to Televisa Deportes decides to make massive layoffs of their co-workers, as happened in 2019 when they came out personalities such as; Raoúl Ortiz, Raul Sarmiento, Eduardo Trelles, Miguel Spain, Eric Fischer, Eduardo Camarena, among many others who had to leave the station by the back door.

TUDN could live new layoffs