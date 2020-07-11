20 makeup Morphe x Maddie Zeigler | The journal | The Sun

Vyou are looking for eye shadows professional quality, with a wide variety of colors and an exceptional quality-price ratio? This brand is for you.

Discovered by the public thanks to several Youtubers like Jaclyn Hill, Jeffree Star, and James Charles, now it is the turn of the young dancer Maddie Zeigler (seen in the video Candlestick the singer Sia) to present its new collaboration with the brand.

In the center of interest, a palette of imagination, of 20 eye shadows kaleidoscopes in a variety of finishes, matte, metallic and shiny. Also found in this collection of 3 duos for cheeks and lips, as well as an illuminator for the face. Morphe x Maddie Zeigler, between $ 16 and $ 32

Info : morphe.com