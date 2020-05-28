CELEBRITIES 20: Media : Mariah Carey FINALLY number 1 in sales with its title of Christmas – Daily with Yann Barthes By Zach Shipman - May 28, 2020 0 9 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp ReddIt Mariah Carey still marks the History : 25 years after the release of ” All I want for christmas is you “, the title of the singer once again becomes number one in sales. A first. We talk with Julien Bellver in its 20h Media. Learn more about Yann Barthes Related Post: Mariah Carey unveils a photo of the birth of her twins