20: Media : Mariah Carey FINALLY number 1 in sales with its title of Christmas – Daily with Yann Barthes

Mariah Carey FINALLY number 1 in sales with its title of Christmas

By
Zach Shipman
-
0
9


Mariah Carey still marks the History : 25 years after the release of ” All I want for christmas is you “, the title of the singer once again becomes number one in sales. A first. We talk with Julien Bellver in its 20h Media.

