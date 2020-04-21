20 minutes – Competition grooming canine on HBO Max

HBO’s Max, which will be launched in may 2020, continues to toffer in his catalogue of future programs. Last year order in the date for the streaming service of the chane american: a competition grooming canine. With the provisional title of Hot Dog, this mission is inspired by Jess Rona, a New yorker whose job is the care of the hair of the doggies of stars such as Katy Perry, Nina Dobrev, or Zooey Deschanel. The American will also be part of the jury.

Jess Rona is about taking care of the dogs of celebrities and it is really fun to bring to life on a screen his work in this way, a dclar la vice-prsidente excutive of original programmes for children and non-fiction HBO Max. Jennifer O’connell has added that the abonns going to be able to make vader as a result of this mission that the whole family can watch.

Hot Dog will have twelve pisodes a hard half-hour each and will be taken three groomers canine that will compete in several challenges. The goal is obviously to enforce the best look on small balls of hair. Stars comment on the work of the candidates. For the moment, it is unclear who will lead the program and who will join Jess Rona within the jury.

A few examples of the work of Jess Rona:

(jfa)