20 minutes – Drake is convinced that he will release a great album

The Covid-19 is a lot of unhappy in the world. But, not that. the image of Drake, all content to be confin home to save. The singer has entrusted to Sunday, April 12, on Instagram, in a discussion with Sean Combs. The last year time that I have had so much time for me to focus only on a disk dates back to 2009, when I stay silent, immobilis by a dchirure ligaments. I believe that I ralis a great album (ed: Thank Me Later), a-t-il racont.

The rapper, 33 years old, which should be this spring in home Las Vegas, work at home on the successor of Scorpio, released in 2018. All I cre for this album sounds fresh and new. I am very enthusiastic. This is probably the best music I’ve ever made. It is very exciting, has delivered to Drake, without a control how when he esprait out his new disc.

Drake-Over (2010), excerpt from Thank Me Later

(jde)