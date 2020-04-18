20 minutes – Simone Biles overwrites the “Handstand Challenge”

Among the many challenges that occupy the athletes and the fans, the Handstand Challenge proved a massive hit these last few days. The term means to stand on his hands, well right if possible. The challenge in question is to remove his pants or jogging in position of a Handstand , only with the feet, head upside down. this little game, the quadruple olympic champion of gymnastics, Simone Biles has impressionn the canvas with its veritable dmonstration in less than a minute.
handstand challenge ?? pic.twitter.com/D11uhLoG37 Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) April 11, 2020
On the next social, there are other athltes who have up to the Handstand Challenge. This is notably the case of the player English Netball, Sasha Corbin, who is almost as fast as Vehicles.
?Woke up with handstands & toe grip on the mind ?@Simone_Biles Thank you Happy Easter Guys ?#handstandchallenge#StayHome#netball#solosessions#COVID19#EasterSundaypic.twitter.com/g5JbHJVXmP Sasha Corbin (@Sasha_Corbin) April 12, 2020
While some have tried…
Hey @Trisleofwight how are the handstands coming?#WINNER#HandstandChallengepic.twitter.com/LYgzL2D5FR andy (@physioandy15) April 12, 2020
Others, like actor Ryan Reynolds, have favorite play the card of the honntet.
No. Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 12, 2020
