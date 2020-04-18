20 minutes – Top 10 selling albums and singles

Kim Lee
TOP ALBUMS

1. (+1) The Bet(s) of the Enfoirs The Enfoirs

2. (+2) #13 Gotthard

3. (+3) Versus Slimane & Vitaa

4. (-3) Gigaton Pearl Jam

5. (=) After Hours The Weeknd

6. (+1) Sing meinen Song – Das Schweizer Trauschkonzert Various Artists

7. (R-in) 25 Years Later The Kelly Family

8. (-5) Future Nostalgia Dua Lipa

9. (NEW) Chapter I: The Monarchy Ad Infinitum

10. (NEW) Guardians August Burns Red

TOP SINGLES

1. (NEW) For the People of the Relief Pagny, Obispo, Lavoine

2. (-1) Blinding Lights The Weeknd

3. (NEW) Ain’t No Sunshine Bill Withers

4. (+1) Dance Monkey Tones And I

5. (+5) Tusa Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj

6. (-3) It is as if Calogero

7. (NEW) Eine Nacht Ramon Roselly

8. (-2) Roses (Imanbek Remix) Saint Jhn

9. (-1) Before you Vitaa & Slimane

10. (+6) Salt Ava Max

