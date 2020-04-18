20 minutes – Top 10 selling albums and singles

TOP ALBUMS



1. (+1) The Bet(s) of the Enfoirs The Enfoirs



2. (+2) #13 Gotthard



3. (+3) Versus Slimane & Vitaa



4. (-3) Gigaton Pearl Jam



5. (=) After Hours The Weeknd



6. (+1) Sing meinen Song – Das Schweizer Trauschkonzert Various Artists



7. (R-in) 25 Years Later The Kelly Family



8. (-5) Future Nostalgia Dua Lipa



9. (NEW) Chapter I: The Monarchy Ad Infinitum



10. (NEW) Guardians August Burns Red

TOP SINGLES



1. (NEW) For the People of the Relief Pagny, Obispo, Lavoine



2. (-1) Blinding Lights The Weeknd



3. (NEW) Ain’t No Sunshine Bill Withers



4. (+1) Dance Monkey Tones And I



5. (+5) Tusa Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj



6. (-3) It is as if Calogero



7. (NEW) Eine Nacht Ramon Roselly



8. (-2) Roses (Imanbek Remix) Saint Jhn



9. (-1) Before you Vitaa & Slimane



10. (+6) Salt Ava Max

(jde)