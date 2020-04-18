20 minutes – Top 10 selling albums and singles

TOP ALBUMS
1. (+1) The Bet(s) of the Enfoirs The Enfoirs
2. (+2) #13 Gotthard
3. (+3) Versus Slimane & Vitaa
4. (-3) Gigaton Pearl Jam
5. (=) After Hours The Weeknd
6. (+1) Sing meinen Song – Das Schweizer Trauschkonzert Various Artists
7. (R-in) 25 Years Later The Kelly Family
8. (-5) Future Nostalgia Dua Lipa
9. (NEW) Chapter I: The Monarchy Ad Infinitum
10. (NEW) Guardians August Burns Red
TOP SINGLES
1. (NEW) For the People of the Relief Pagny, Obispo, Lavoine
2. (-1) Blinding Lights The Weeknd
3. (NEW) Ain’t No Sunshine Bill Withers
4. (+1) Dance Monkey Tones And I
5. (+5) Tusa Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj
6. (-3) It is as if Calogero
7. (NEW) Eine Nacht Ramon Roselly
8. (-2) Roses (Imanbek Remix) Saint Jhn
9. (-1) Before you Vitaa & Slimane
10. (+6) Salt Ava Max
(jde)