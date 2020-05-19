20 stuff you didn’t know about the Future, the extraterrestrial rap US

1. Born November 20, 1983, Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn is both scorpio and sagittarius. It in fact came into the world between the end of one sign and the beginning of another, either in an interval that astrologers call a cusp – about it is the cusp of the centaurs.

2. A high-school student, he discovered a passion for the playwright William Shakespeare. Thence dates his taste for the language.

“The words I have always been intrigued. When I was in school, I was reading Shakespeare. I loved how he mixed up the words. I then started to read poetry, to write me poems… Right after I went to Too Short which I learned the songs by heart. “

3. In this same period he took a bullet in the hand.

“When I was 14, 15 years old, I was totally in the street life. When I’m being shot at, I had to stop the basketball. As a result, I am more than ever focused on the sorrel. I was living day-to-day, I behaved like a real beast. I was an animal. “

4. Wilburn began his career in the Dugeon Family, a collective of Atlanta which included including Outkast, Goodie Mobb, Organized Noize or even Killer Mike.

A few months ago a snippet of his first attempts at micro dated 2003 has resurfaced on the net. Seven years before the release of his first project, he can be heard rapping with a flow that closely resembles that of Andre 3000.

5. His first credit dates back to 2004 when he co-authored the piece Blueberry Yum Ludacris

6. Nicknamed at the time, Meathead The Phutureit was then shortened its nickname at the insistence of one of his friends, a certain G-Rock, which he repeated endlessly that he was “the future “.

“You’re young, you have energy, you are ambitious : you are the future of the Dungeon Family. “

7. Future has burst onto the scene southerner with strip clubsand thanks to one in particular : the very famous Magic City Atlanta.

Best friend-DJ Esco who wore there as a resident, the latter was the new sounds for the rapper in the evening to observe live how the crowd and the dancers responded.

If the reception was good, the pieces were was then repeated in the clubs and radios around the corner.

8. It is in 2006 that he met for the first time, Ciara on the set of a movie clip. Convinced what will one day be his, he will address not the word that day. In 2013, they met again and after a few months of dating, they became engaged.

In spite of the birth of a daughter in may 2014, their planned wedding in the month of August following, however, is cancelled at the last minute.

Accused of infidelity, Future is on his side to hear a sound of bell different : “In 95% of cases, the couples separate to this, but in our case it has nothing to see. It’s just that we’ve evolved each of our side… “

9. When all was well between them, Future has confided that if he were to do a plan to three, he would choose Jennifer Lopez as an accomplice.

10. In the Future, 36 years old, is officially the father of six children that it has had with six different women. The total amount could even be increased to eight if the justice recognizes the merits of two complaints filed last year by two single mothers him claiming each the granting of alimony.

11. In 2014 it is took the bec with T-pain who criticized his use of unorthodox Auto-Tune.

Response Future : “I don’t use it to sing. I don’t use it in the same way as him. I stroke with because it gives a tone grainy on my voice. Now everyone raps in Auto-Tune. Not just me, everyone. “

12. Future is he the author of the tubesque Drunk in Love from Beyoncé ? Although it appears nowhere in the credits, he would have composed the melody when he was working on his album Honest before that ‘Yoncé does not fall over and not him “borrows “ – the singer is customary to hide the name of its employees to appear as the only support.

In the Future, however, to be reused later on this melody for his song Good Morning.

13. Other cardboard that owes him his paw : Started From the Bottom Drake in which he inspired the title.

While the two lads were in the studio, Future was in the process of recording Chosen One which one of the lines is “When you make it from the bottom, you the chosen one “. Wishing to realize a new awareness, Future demand, then, to the sound of “start from the word ‘bottom’ “ – “Start it from the bottom “ in VO.

14. In February 2017 Future became the first artist in music history to be ranked number 1 in sales two consecutive weeks with two different albums, FUTURE and HNDRXX.

The two projects have since both sold over a million copies on the u.s. market, picking up where each a platinum disc.

15. If Future loves to be called Future Hendrix that’s for a tribute to Jimi Hendrixone of his greatest sources of inspiration.

“I respect him because he was one of the few blacks in the middle of the rock’ n ‘ roll. He has been able to stand out to create really good music. It was different from the other, until his way of playing the guitar. This guy is an icon. “

16. If the Future has titled his mixtape due out in march 2015 56 Nightsit is in reference to 56 nights by DJ Esco in jail in the united arab Emirates in the previous year.

Arrested with fifteen grams of weed at the Dubai airport while he was with his team at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi, it is passed to two fingers of rot in a cell for many years.

17. Well that Future has been of narcotics one of his favourite themes (Drugs Codeine Crazy, Mask Off, Move That Dope…), it does not get high, in reality, not that much.

According to him, if he speaks as much in his texts, it is because “this is the number one topic that people want to hear about it “.

18. Moreover, on the day it was stopped the sizzurp for goodhe preferred not to discuss publicly in order not to confuse his audience.

“I didn’t want to tell anyone because I thought that we would say that my music has changed, my fans were too used to seeing me a certain way. “

19. Crazy fashion, Future has long held the record of buying the show Sneaker Shopping after having slammed close to 39 000 dollars in a few minutes – a shopping trip all that there are more lambda to believe.

On not far short of 200 episodes, only Juice Wrld eventually do better with $ 42,000.

20. With a discography that has about thirty projects over a period of ten years of activity, as Bruce Wayne, Future has his little secret : he likes to isolate himself to get in what he nicknamed his ” Batcave “a personal recording studio, where from floor to ceiling, everything is decorated in black.

Also read : How auto-tune has changed the world of music [DOSSIER]

You can find all the episodes of the series “20 things you don’t know about your favourite rapper” by clicking here.