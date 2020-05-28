20 years ago, 50 Cent was hit by 9 bullets and wrote his own legend

May 24, 2000, 50 Cent is leaving the house of his grandmother in Queens, New York. Curtis Jackson spends a lot of time in it as he starts to get rid of its past of the dealer and move towards the rap. He joined a friend who has parked his car a few steps away. They listen to music, talk, smoke, laugh, spend time. Suddenly, a car stops at the level of 50 Cent, the window lowers and a pistol and 9mm out of it. Nine shots are fired almost at point-blank range.

50 Cent is affected in both legs, the arm, hand, hip, chest and left cheek. History repeats itself, three years after Notorious B. I. G. and four years after 2Pac. A settlement of accounts violent, brutal. Yet, 50 Cent is doing. And the execution is failed it is going to build it. These nine bullets are going to wear the highest.

The shots of a death missed but a life bright

The shot in his cheek to swell his tongue and éraille his voice permanently. Turning his speech to never, a fragment of a bullet lodged inside of his mouth : the surgeon has preferred to leave it there, for fear of damaging other parts by removing it. Then they would have been able to sign the end of his career, these two new features will become his trademark voice. This mumbling unique becomes the symbol of a nonchalance in the face of the worst fear possible : death.

In 2000, 50 Cent was just starting to settle in the rap. In 1996, he was signed as a young prospect by the DJ of Run DMC, Jam Master Jay. He then meets with the great producers Trackmasters, who have already worked with Nas, Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z or Will Smith. They decided to work together on a debut album Power of the Dollar, supposed to come out this same year, in 2000.

50 Cent launches his buzz with a piece that turns not bad on the radio, “How to Rob”, present on the album mi-a brutal mid-comique, The Madd Rapper, Tell Em Why U Madd. In it, Fifty imagines in the process of robbing all the rappers in the industry, clashant all the stars of the moment. And they are annoyed all a little, wondering who is this new troll.

But it is ultimately another preview of his upcoming album, Power of the Dollar, that angry really. Not yet officially released, it is spread yet like a wildfire, trading under the coats and leaving scars that inflame the southern part of Queens. This piece of sulphur, it is “Ghetto That ran”.

In this title, 50 Cent tells the stories of the underworld of his district, the famous Supreme Team. Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff is the biggest dealer of cocaine and crack cocaine in the 1980s. After a stay in prison, he returns to haunt the new business of the 1990s, the rap. It combines with the Murder Inc. of Irv Gotti who has a new foal, Ja Rule. Ken McGriff is annoyed by the song of 50 Cent. He finds that his words reveal too many details about his life, 50 Cent having worked within the team during the 1990s.

The biggest theory is that Ken McGriff has launched a vendetta on 50 Cent and all the people who wanted to work with him. This open war has surely led to these nine bullets in 2000, but also to the murder of Jam Master Jay in 2002 as well as in all the stories between 50 Cent and Ja Rule in the mid-2000s. This story between dealers, robbers and rappers has fueled the ascension irresistible 50 Cent. Because he came out of it unscathed and rigolard.

He tells this story in his biographical movie Get Rich or Die Tryin’, directed by Jim Sheridan in 2005. 50 Cent launched also a new image of the gangsta rap, to horse between the two coasts of the United States, working with Eminem and Dr. Dre. During this period, a 50 Cent sports regularly, a bullet-proof vest to signify that he is the man to break down that they have never had. It has transformed shots in strokes of genius, a story of death into a success story relentless.

But one can also ask if this survival of 50 Percent has not launched a huge curse on the rap scene in new york up to our days. As if Fifty had signed a pact to go out and be the last megastar of the New York rap. After its peak, no rapper has managed to make himself a career as important, if one excludes Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

Is it that New York is cursed since 50 Cent took nine bullets without dying ?

At the end of the 2000s, the rapper Max B, affiliated with the Diplomats of Cam ‘ ron, had everything to become the new star. He was given a huge prison sentence. One of his relatives, Chinx Drugz, who would have been able to take over from him, is assassinated in the middle of the street in 2014. That same year, Bobby Shmurda fell into a prison just a few weeks after the initial explosion with his hit “Hot N*gga”.

A few years later, influenced by Bobby Shmurda, 6ix9ine will inherit provocations, threats of death and prison sentences to repeat. More recently, the new rising star of New York, Pop Smoke, is shot dead in his house in Los Angeles. Some called him the new 50 Cent. It may have taken one of the bullets lethal as Fifty has denied.