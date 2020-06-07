20 years American Psycho : 5 things to know about the cult thriller with Christian Bale – News, Cine

Cult Thriller worn by Christian Bale, American Psycho is celebrating its 20 years. Check out 5 things to know about the adaptation of the novel by Bret Easton Ellis.

Adapted from the novel of the same name by Bret Easton Ellis, American Psycho is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. This thriller, directed by Mary Harron, follows the journey of a psychotic Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), a golden boy misogynist, homophobic and racist of Wall Street in the 1980s, which hides behind its superficial appearance and luxurious personality of the psychopath who pushes him to commit a series of acts of murderous inhuman. Available on Netflix currently, American Psycho has quickly become a cult film that catapulted Christian Bale. Check out 5 things to know about the film disturbing.

Patrick Bateman, the first physical transformation of a long list for Christian Bale

Customary physical changes bouffants (The Machinist, Batman, Fighter, Vice, etc.), Christian Bale gave his body and soul in a role for the first time in American Psycho. In addition to having thorough research on the novel Bret Easton Ellis the actor has welshed is placed in the skin of Patrick Bateman being remote from the rest of the team and following the morning routine described by the character. He also spent hours doing a sport with a coach. Also, Christian Bale has worked so much on his accent that many members of the team have believed that he was American. To note that the stage moonwalk of Patrick Bateman with an ax has been improvised by the actor, which is hard to be in that role-maligned calling even Ewan McGregor, one-time approached, to ask him to refuse the film.

Originally, it was Leonardo DiCaprio who had to embody Patric Bateman under the direction of Oliver Stone, who had picked up the project at the expense of Mary Harron during a time. The filmmaker was opposed to Leonardo DiCaprio, crowned after Titanic, portrays Patrick Bateman. She was thus said to Vulture: “For me, it was not appropriate at all. And then, to have a young star who was the idol of millions of teenage girls? It was shot in the foot for this role. I would not have been able to make the film I wanted to with him.” When Leonardo DiCaprio pulled out of the project, Oliver Stone’s follow-up and Mary Harron was able to regain control of the adaptation.



Tom Cruise inspired Christian Bale for the role

During her research for work on the role of Patrick Bateman, Christian Bale is fallen on the appearance of Tom Cruise on the Late Show from David Letterman in 1993. This sequence in the show has been very inspiring for the actor welsh if we are to believe the director Mary Harron. She said in an interview for BlackBook: “We talked on the phone a lot. We were talking of the looks very martian of Patrick Bateman and his way of looking at the world as if he was an extraterrestrial and that he was trying to adapt his behavior. And then one day he called me because he had watched Tom Cruise at David Letterman who had an intense look and [Christian] was in tune with this energy”.

Christian Bale has confirmed the information to GQ: “If someone had landed at that moment and he was looking for alpha male of the cultural world or the business world, he would have turned naturally to Tom Cruise”. For the record, Tom Cruise is present in the novel of Bret Easton Ellis and lives in the same building of the apartments that Patrick Bateman. The two meet in the elevator, and Patrick Bateman is called “Bartender” in reference to her role in Cocktail. This scene does not appear in the film adaptation, unfortunately.

The team of the film was Christian Bale bad on the shooting

If the performance of Christian Bale in the skin of Patrick Bateman mark still as the spirits of the spectators, twenty years after the release of the film, there was nothing on the shooting. The actor welsh has, indeed, told in an interview for MovieMaker the team of the film was bad! Josh Lucas, who was camping Craig McDermott in American Psycho, he has revealed on the filming of the movie Le Mans 66 as the actors of the adaptation of the novel by Bret Easton Ellis thought he was “the worst actor they have ever seen”: “He told me that they watching me and they were talking about me, saying ‘Why Mary is-she fought for this guy? It is horrible.’ He changed his mind after having seen the film. But I had no idea that people thought that of me.” Christian Bale has not disclosed names, but the cast of American Psycho included Justin Theroux, Reese Witherspoon, Jared Leto, Willem Dafoe, and Chloë Sevigny. They, too, have surely changed my mind since.

The filmmaker regrets the end of the film

American Psycho ends with an open end that may be the subject of several explanations. Some spectators came to the conclusion that the murders were no more than fantasies on the part of Patrick Bateman, who would have imagined committing crimes to satisfy his desires unhealthy. Several clues suggest that he has invented, such as the fact that we do not take them seriously and they are told that Allen, normally death, was seen alive. But, as recognized by Mary Harron with MovieMakerwhen the time the less realistic is the message Feed Me a Stray Cat on the ATM machine. With co-writer Guinevere Turner, the director was keen that the message is clear: Patrick Bateman committed the murders, maybe not so extraordinary, but he has committed.

Guinevere Turner explains: “For Mary and me, the book was fuzzy on what was real or not. We do not think that it was all true because some moments are literally surreal. But we decided that we didn’t like the movies where the big revelation is that everything happens in the character’s head or that it is a dream. […] The perception can play tricks but things happen really.” The director Mary Harron had brought up this misunderstanding during a meeting with Charlie Rose and had confessed to regretting his choice of staging: “I think I missed the end if the audience understands the opposite. I would have had to make the sequence more open. One has the impression that everything happened in his head, but not at all !”

There is a sequel!

Directly released in the video, American Psycho 2, directed by Morgan J. Freeman, is technically a sequel to the adaptation of the novel by Bret Easton Ellis. But this sequel is more like a spin-off since it does not share with American Psycho, as the title and an appearance very brief of Patrick Bateman, played by Christian Bale, but Michael Kremko. American Psycho 2 follows Rachael Newman (Mila Kunis), a student disrupted and survivor of an assault of Patrick Bateman. The young woman, desperate to become the assistant to one of his professors in criminology, will work to achieve its purposes and will eliminate his opponents one by one. The distributors have surfed on the success of American Psycho to promote this “more” as evidenced by the trailer. American Psycho 2 has received very bad reviews from the press and the public, and Bret Easton Ellis did not hesitate to say all the evil that he thought American Psycho 2. Even Mila Kunis is not very proud of this film.

