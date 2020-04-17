20 Years in the Desert, check out the behind the scenes amazing Coachella

As its name indicates, Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert is a documentary featuring two decades of the festival, from its preparation to its concerts iconic. Coachella opens the vault to archive for the first time to present the stories behind the scenes that have shaped the music festival and the founder of a new era.

This weekend would mark the 21st edition of Coachellalike many festivals, one of the biggest has to be organize in the face of the epidemic of the Coronavirus. And, therefore, had to be shifted to October. Anyway, it would not be gone, so good. Nevertheless, it remains interesting to discover a special documentary marking the 20th anniversary of this festival so special. YouTube has indeed produced a documentary original title Coachella: 20 Years in the Desertthat would be a shame to miss.

Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert opens the door to the festival and all its memories, performances and interviews with artists from 1999 to 2019. Focusing on two decades of music, the documentary opens up the vault to archive, exceptional scenes of one of the largest music festivals in the world. The film then presents the debut of the colorful and fun of its reputation, box interludes iconic Billie Eilish, Kanye West, Daft Punk, Madonna, Travis Scott, BLACKPINK, LCD Soundsystem, Rage Against The Machine, Pixies, Swedish House Mafia, Jane’s Addiction, Björk, The White Stripes, Moby, Beck, Radiohead and more.

