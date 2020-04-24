20 years of American Psycho : why the film could have been completely different

And if the famous thriller was directed by Oliver Stone, with Leonardo DiCaprio in the role of Patrick Bateman ?

American Psycho celebrating its 20 years. In an interview with river to Vulture, Mary Harron, the director, is returned to the genesis of the thriller crazy that has scrambled the career of Christian Bale. If the film is today almost as cult as the book of Bret Easton Ellisit would have been any other. Disagreements with the production about the title role, a change of director during the journey : the filmmaker has had to make feet and hands to impose his vision of the adaptation of the novel, and remain in control of the project which, twenty years ago, was considered far too subversive.

Nothing has been easy, therefore, to begin with the casting. If Christian Bale is now a highlight in the role of the sadistic Patrick Bateman, the director remembers that it was the taste of the production, that he preferred another rising star of the cinema industry. She, however, had Bale in mind. “It’s been ages that I was talking about the role to be Christian. We understood each other very well, we had the same vision of the character, she recalls. I had already met other actors, but nobody was suitable for the role. Up to him. He took the plane to New York and spent the hearing in my living room. He had trouble with the accent because he had just turn Velvet Goldmine, where he was a Manchester accent. But the way he spoke of the role… he understood It.” Mary Harron recalls having considered for a moment to engage Billy Crudup (Spotlight) for the role, but the actor was a little too reticent.

One day, she received a call from the producers. “They told me ‘You’re sitting ? Leonardo DiCaprio wants to play the role and they want to pay $ 20 million, but what is your budget (for the movie) remains of 6 million.’ And I said ‘This is the stupidest idea I’ve ever heard.’”, “she says. In addition to being impossible to finance, the filmmaker did not see the star, who had just exploded in Titanicin the skin of a perverse and sadistic as Bateman. “It would not be appropriate at allshe continued. And then, to have a young star who is the heartthrob of millions of teenage girls ? It is shooting oneself in the foot. I would not have been able to realize the film as I heard, because everyone would have been freaked out.”

But the producers insist and ask Mary Harron to meet the actor. Nothing to do, the director refuses to do so. “What I didn’t realize, at the time, in my naivety, is that the producers had already decided to get rid of me. Because DiCaprio wanted to a renowned filmmaker behind the camera. He had a small list with the names of Stanley Kubrick and Martin Scorsese written to it.” It is then replaced by Oliver Stone, which had been Killers born a few years earlier with Juliette Lewis and Woody Harrelson, and learns in the aftermath we are told that it is she who has made the decision to let go of the armchair of a director. “The producers have said that I had left the project because I didn’t want to make a film with big budget. And I found it so insulting because it implied that manage so much money I was frightened. So I insisted on the fact that no, I have not resigned, but I was fired.”

At this point, Oliver Stone is at the controls of the adaptation of the work of Bret Easton Ellis and Leonardo DiCaprio is on the point of slipping into the skin of the golden boy psychopath. Yet, it all spins out. The scenario sentence to be rewritten. Stone is leaning towards an adaptation less subversive, in the vein of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, in which Bateman would not be just a serial killer inherently bad, but would have a share of goodness hidden inside him. Finally, DiCaprio abandoned the project after being contacted by Danny Boyle in order to take the title role of his next huge cardboard, The Beach. His departure is followed by that of Oliver Stone. “When all is fallen into the water and that they no longer had a person for the first role, they said ‘Oh, it would be easier to re-engage Mary’”remembers the filmmaker.

Not all is yet not won. If the production presents the film in the hands of Mary Harron, the producers still refuse to hire Christian Bale, not quite known for their taste. “They wanted a big starshe remembers. So I sent five or six actors who, I was certain, would say “no”. Harron offers first the role to Matt Damon and then his sidekick Ben Affleck. Both refused almost immediately. Ewan McGregor refuses also. “I was talking with Christian for all that, he was pissed that I propose the role of these other actors. I said, ‘No ! They will say no, you have to be patient’. I would have been in the shit if they had said yes.” Mary Harron said that Christian Bale wanted so much to the role that he had called McGregor to ask him not to accept the proposal. Finally, producers are turning to Vince Vaughn and Edward Norton. “Ed Norton was the only one who worried me, she says. I had already thought of it and the producers had said that they would finance the film immediately if he accepted the role.” But he refused him also.

Finally, the role goes to Christian Bale, who will be paid $ 50,000 by Lionsgate, responsible for distributing the feature-length film. “At this point, we had already cast Willem Dafoe, Reese Witherspoon, Jared Leto and Chloë Sevigny”remembers the filmmaker. Proof that she was right to trust his instincts, the film, despite a rather lukewarm reaction by the critics at its output will be worth 34.3 million dollars at the global box office to a budget of $ 7 million.

