20 years on from the memorable win 8-2 of America to Olympia for the Copa Libertadores

This April 12 marks the 20th anniversary of another of the great achievements of America in its history, in this case at the international level: destroyed 8-2 at Olympia in the Azteca Stadium.

It was on the day 5 of Group 3 of the Libertadores Cup 2000, who also joined Corinthians and League Sports University of Quito; and in the moved forward in the azulcremas, and brazilians.

That night at the Colossus of Santa Ursula, the team led by Alfredo Tena jumped to the pitch with Becerra; Davino, Lara, Sanchez, Santibanez; Brown, Moon, Berti, White; Hermosillo and Calderon.

The first time was with a development favourable to eagles, but ended 3-2while in the complementary came the gale of Love to unleash the craziness of the fans in a building filled.

To-the-minute game, Hermosillo opened the account, but what drew Luis Monzón 10. At 14, the Cuau decreed the 2-1 and the 42-appeared again the former Blue Cross for the third, but quickly Victor Quintana sealed the 3-2.

In the second half, to 16 Pável liquidated the story with the 4-2, which was subsequently extended by the Fear of the 19, Calderon to 26, the entered Salgado 30 and again White the 40.

In that event, the eagles overcame in the Playoffs at America de Cali and Bolivar, but they found the Mouth of Carlos Bianchi -who would then be Champion – and were eliminated in the Semi-finals with that goal agony of Walter Samuel in the mythical stage of the Capital of Mexico.

So it was the historic victory at the Azteca: