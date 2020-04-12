20 years to the injury that “destroyed” Ronaldo with Inter Milan

On April 12, 2000, Ronaldo suffered the worst injury of his award-winning career, with only 23 years of age. In the Final Round of the Italian Cup, the brazilian broke the patellar tendon in the right knee, at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, while attempting to approach the area with a series of dribbles.

It was thought that the then player of Inter Milan I had overcome a similar injury suffered on November 11, 1999, when he suffered the partial tear of the patellar tendon in a match against Lecce, for which he was operated and caused low for six months.

His return was precisely on the 12th of April, against Lazio. He joined the 58-minute and broke the tendon that was supposed to already was repaired, only six minutes after. The first to realize the seriousness of the injury was the defence of the Lazio, Fernando Coutowho was the first to ask strongly the income of the medical assistances, just when the brazilian fell to the turf.

From the Brazilian Federation of Soccer blamed the PSVthe first team of Ronaldo in Europe, noting that he had been given anabolic, however, what he told the doctor that operated it, was more alarm caused in those moments, since he was able to question the future of Ronaldo in football.

“Miracles do not exist. You need at least eight months of recovery before returning to play and still I can’t say, neither I nor anyone else, who will return to play”, commented Gérard Saillant.

Does the injury spoiled his career?

Even before the injury, Ronaldo was already considered the best player in the world of that time, had won the World cup in 1994 (although not played) and had the runners-up to France 1998. Had scored 197 goals at club level in nine seasons, seven of them in Europe.

It took 11 months for Ronaldo to gain a medical discharge, but he did not play an official match until November of 2001, so that between 1999 and 2001 he lost 23 months.

Hardly Ronaldo returned to haggle as many times as you used to do before the injury, although it was a spectacle both on the pitch and in business. The knees gave him to play 11 more seasons, and mark 155 goals, in addition to winning the World cup Korea-Japan 2002 and to sign a deal with Real Madrid which marked time with the galacticos is That forfeiting a career?

The writer Juan Villoro said that in addition to the large trophy sports, the ‘Phenomenon’ got his name, because it forced other namesakes to modify his own, including Ronaldo de Asis Moreira, who had to be transformed into a Ronaldinho, while Ronaldo dos Santos opted for a nickname of a robot, CR7, or simply Christian, as Ronaldo there is only one.