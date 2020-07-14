200 Euro discount on a TV QLED Samsung 43″ 4K

Among the Discounts Only For Today, of Mediaworld, expiring at 23:59, we also find a TV QLED Samsung 43-inch 4K, on which you can save 200 Euro on the price list. The price is really very interesting.

The the model in question is the QE43LS03RAUXZT and is discounted to 599 Eurofrom the 799 Euro price, with the possibility of making the payment with a tan and the apr is 0% in 20 installments from 29,95 Euros per month. A b also guarantees the delivery at home free of charge until Monday, July 20, 2020, besides, of course, pick them up in store at no cost by choosing it via the Store Locator.

At the technical level, we are facing a TV with panel QLED 43-inch and a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixelsline The Frame, which also includes the Art Fashions and the Art Store that lets you download a wide range of works of art, among which there are collections curated by artists and partner level. Thanks to the motion sensor, furthermore, the TV is able to recognize the presence of the users to turn the screen into a frame containing the works of art. Obviously supported the HDR10+, and a coverage of the volume color to 100%.

The offer will be available until 23:59 today on the web site of Unieuro.