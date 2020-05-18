2010 : Leonardo DiCaprio, chameleon, selective and, finally, oscar-winning

Is this his decade ? Leonardo DiCaprio has found two famous converters in the person of Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino. It has finally been winning after years of frustrations and dashed hopes. It is done – a little more – as an actor, as well as scoring the film – a little more – of its footprint.

Leonardo DiCaprio did not wait for the decade 2010-2020 to make a name for himself, but he has undoubtedly taken on a new dimension during these years. The formula is vague and does not necessarily do justice to the talent that was already hers at the time of Injuries secret – he was then nineteen years old, and gave him the replica of Robert De Niro, his favorite actor – or Titanic – he was then twenty-three years and was adored by hordes of fans, mostly female. But the american comedian has become more selective and has decided to link its destiny to that of filmmakers like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino. Since Gangs of New York (2002) and Django Unchained (2012), ” Leo ” has indeed become the favorite actor of the two holy monsters of Hollywood. For the small history, Tarantino had already planned to collaborate with him on the occasion ofInglourious Basterdsprior to opt for the German-speaking Christoph Waltz. This year, it is among the architect of Pulp Fiction it has snapshot (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), but it should be revisited as early as next year with the director of Taxi Driverin the expected Killers of the Flower Moon.

The beginning of the decade of 2010 will sound like a consecration for Leonardo DiCaprio. In Django Unchainedhe plays a landowner, slave owner and sadist, a reaction of the worst kind, devoid of any morality, capable of forcing Blacks to fight to the death for his pleasure. During a long monologue, he gashed deeply by hand on a piece of glass, but continued the shoot as if nothing had happened. A performance shift that is worth him including a nomination for the Golden Globes. The Oscars, on the other hand, still sulking. And it begins to see. Until the time of his coronation in 2016 for his role in The Revenant – ironically, it is Alejandro González Iñárritu, who will give him his role statuette –, ” Leo ” has experienced an uninterrupted series of vexations : omissions – Titanic, The Departed, Inception – or of the appointments punctuated by failure, – The Wolf of Wall Street, Aviator, Blood Diamond. To the point that all of this turns on the refrain : almost every year, journalists, general practitioners as a specialty, wonder if DiCaprio will once again empty-handed from the Oscars, or regret in the chorus his list. Examples : “DiCaprio’s the cursed” (The Figaromarch 2014), “The Web mourns the defeat of Leonardo DiCaprio at the Oscars” (The Expressmarch 2014), Leonardo DiCaprio snubbed by the Oscars… ” (20 minutes, February 2014), Leonardo DiCaprio and the Oscar cursed ” (Midi FreeJanuary 2016), ‘the Oscars, César, why they will never be” (The ExpressFebruary 2012), etc.

Regardless, even without an Oscar (or Golden Globe, or BAFTA, or…), the decade that has just ended would have been brilliant to ” Leo “. To judge, it is sufficient to refer to the considerable number of notable films which he has taken part : Shutter Island, Inception, Django Unchained, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Revenant, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywoodwithout forgetting the less fortunate J. Edgar or The great Gatsbyin which little could, however, be criticized. During this time, we have seen DiCaprio portray the resilience and shoot in extreme conditions (The Revenant), play hedonism as if the tomorrow does not exist (The Wolf of Wall Street), the popping of a double screen in a mise en abîme dizzying (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood) or to morph shots of plaster casts, of lenses, of hair pieces, appliances or dental prostheses nasal (J. Edgar). What can he do to grow as a comedian ? Register in time ? Imitating his model, Robert De Niro, and find roles seminal to the Travis Bickle, Jake LaMotta or Rupert Pupkin ? This is partially accomplished and it’s just as well – “Marty” is not there for nothing.