2010 : Robert Pattinson, from vampire to bat

The years 2010 ending, it is time to get back on the names and highlights of the past ten years. The years have seen the emergence of a young actor became a fixture, Robert Pattinson.

With her pretty face and her build is slender, he was, in a first time, the student perfect. So perfect that when the triwizard Tournament was held at Hogwarts, it has been naturally chosen by the goblet of Fire to represent the famous school of wizards.

In giving his features to Cedric Diggory, Robert Pattinson could not have been better to start a career for teens and to crack the ladies. It is therefore not surprising that, for this young British born in 1986, following the career takes the same path. And this result, of course, was the role of Edward Cullen in the five movies of the series Twilight.

Whatever one thinks of the films of this saga which is adapted from Stephenie Meyer and their quality, they served as springboards for the careers of their two leading performers. But wouldn’t let us predict the path that will continue with Robert Pattinson.

And the proposals will come very quickly. After the second episode of the saga vampire, we find him interpreting the role of the painter Salvador Dali in the british film Little ashesby Paul Morrison. This is not that it is the most convincing, but he already knows how to play on a side that is both elegant and disturbing.

The actor continues in the register romantic with movies like Remember Me or Bel-Ami, adapted from the novel of Maupassant.

It is with another film adaptation that the career of Robert Pattinson will take an unexpected turn. In 2012, the canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg door to the screen the novel by Don DeLillo Cosmopolis. The device of the film is most particular, since the bulk of the “action” takes place in a big limousine. In this work a profoundly political, Pattinson interpreter Eric Packer, a young billionaire who is trying to move while the streets of lower Manhattan are taken over by the visit of the president and by the funeral of a rap star. Symbol of a socio-economic system moribund, the young man is beautifully portrayed by an actor who knows how to play her cold beauty, or even spectral. Pattinson gives his character the appearance of a kind of living dead specter that haunts the world.

Cosmopolis : trailer

Cosmopolis mark the beginning of a new career for the actor, in which the road will cross directors such as James Gray, Anton Corbijn, Werner Herzog, Robert Eggers, or Claire Denis. Over the decade to 2010 advance, the more the actor goes on exciting projects, not hesitating to break its image as in the awesome and dark Good Time, Joshua and Ben Safdie. Pattinson leads us to his suite in a cavalcade desperate at the bottom of a New York dirty and violent. He reached there, without a doubt, the absolute opposite of the roles that had made known ; this is doubtless why are going so far as to say that he has here his best role.

Good time : the trailer

The charism particular to Robert Pattinson, as well as the finesse of the game, are called to occupy the screen in the years to come. Nothing that in 2019, we could see it as well in The LighthouseRobert Eggers, that in The King, which marks his second collaboration with David Michôd, passing by Waiting for the barbarians, where he plays under the direction of Ciro Guerra (The Embrace of the serpent, Birds of passage), and alongside Johnny Depp. And, in the future, draw the draft of the Batman of Matt Reeves (Cloverfield, The Planet of the apes : Confrontation and Supremacy). A choice of roles that alternate commercial projects with works more discreet, in the very different characters that allow you to explore the different facets of his talent.

Like what, being a vampire leads to everything, to condition out of it…