2020 is it cancelled? – Experts warn that the live event may be the last to come back

When president Trump is pushing to reopen the country, health experts warn that this decision will have disastrous consequences.

A panel of health experts led by the New York Times said that live events would be one of the last areas to reopen. When asked if the economy was to be restarted step-by-step, Zeke Emanuel, a bioethicist, has confirmed the plan.

Experts believe that the sites of work which allow a physical distance can be brought online sooner. But the concerts and other live events are not feasible for the rest of 2020. “Larger gatherings – conferences, concerts, sporting events – when people say they are going to postpone this conference and / or event of graduation ceremony for October 2020, I don’t know how they think that it is a possibility plausible “, said Emanuel. “I think these things will be the last to come back. In reality, we are talking about the fall of 2021 at the earliest. “

Emmanuel said that restaurants and bars could open earlier with restrictions in place. These comments question if the postponed events like Coachella will be cancelled in 2020. Even Bonnaroo has postponed his concert in mid-July to September – but is this realistic? The experts do not seem to think so.

Without more tests for COVID-19, entire sectors of the economy may have to remain closed. This includes live events, concerts and any other large gathering.

Emmanuel continues: “If in June we are in the same place as we are today – we can’t make tests, we can’t do a search of contacts, we have not set up the infrastructure – then you will open not in June.”

Many live events have been postponed to “later this year” without specific dates. These organizers could be forced to cancel their live events 2020 yet. Maybe Justin Bieber had the right idea by removing the entirety of his tour in Exchange of 45 dates to 2020. Now, it seems that the organisers and site owners are faced with an approach that is frightening “wait and see”, which could last up to 18 months.