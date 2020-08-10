2020 MTV VMAs to occur outdoors instead of Barclay’s Facility: Dancing Astronaut

by: Austin Evenson.

Initially prepared to occur on August 30, 2020 at Barclay’s Facility, MTV’s Video clip Songs Honors will certainly no more be happening in the Brooklyn sector as prepared and also will certainly rather be held outdoors in areas around New york city City.

MTV originally got authorization from New york city Guv Cuomo to organize the yearly honors event at Barclay’s with restricted or no target market according to all mandated COVID-19 precaution. Nonetheless, the cable tv terminal has actually chosen to “admire the extraordinary resiliency of New york city with numerous exterior efficiencies around the City with restricted or no target market, sticking to all state and also city standards,” according to MTV’s main declaration.

The VMAs will certainly still be held by starlet and also vocalist, Keke Palmer, and also will certainly include efficiencies from BTS, J Balvin, and also Doja Pet cat. The 3 musicians are the very first entertainers introduced for the 2020 event.

When it comes to candidates, Ariana Grande and also Girl Gaga are the frontrunners this year with 9 elections each, many thanks to their dance-centric partnership, “Moisten Me.” Various other musicians with a significant quantity of elections consist of Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, and also a lot more. MTV has actually eliminated the “Finest Dancing Video clip” classification from the program for2020

.

MTV’s complete declaration checks out,

” The 2020 VMAs will certainly be hung on Sunday, August 30 th and also admire the extraordinary resiliency of New york city with numerous exterior efficiencies around the City with restricted or no target market, sticking to all state and also city standards. In close examination with state and also neighborhood wellness authorities, it ended up being clear currently that exterior efficiencies with restricted or no target market would certainly be a lot more practical and also much safer than an interior occasion. The VMAs will certainly highlight the districts in an amazing program and also go back to Barclays Facility in2021 MTV will certainly remain to function very closely with the Division of Health and wellness, state and also neighborhood authorities, the clinical area, and also crucial stakeholders to guarantee the security of all entailed.”

Included photo: Manny Carabel/Getty Photos

