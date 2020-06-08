2020 Will Have a Right to the Tubes of the Summer Despite the Containment?

The sun, the beach, the dance, and the songs that accompany them: each year, new pieces compete against each other to win the coveted title of summer hit. A battle that can begin as early as February… and that, coronavirus forces, have been killed in the egg from the month of March, with the entry into force of the confinement.

Streaming decreased concerts canceled: the first two months of restriction of freedom have been a blow to the music industry. Add to this the closing of the nightclubs, the atmosphere is gloomy, the quarantine and the uncertainty over the fact of being able to go on vacation, and the conjecture seems to be little conducive to the emergence of songs from the sunny south. The coronavirus has he wiped out the chances of the tubes to be imposed? Not necessarily, and perhaps even on the contrary, according to the deputy director of the media music of NRJ, Gaël Sanquer:

“At the exit of the containment people are going to have need of feast, music, positive,”, he explained to BFMTV. “They’re going to go look for the music, it’s going to be a natural movement. I think there will be as many tubes as previous years.”

Prior to the march, after may

But what dancing, when the crucial period of spring has been marked by a break in the world? Just on what came out before and after: “there are a lot of titles that are released at the beginning of the year and which continue to operate today,” noted Alexander Pipieri, music programmer at Deezer France. He cites Tusathe duo Karol G and Nicki Minaj always in the top 20 of the platform despite a release in November last, and Say So from Doja Cat, powered by the choreography it has inspired users of Tik Tok.

Because the network of sharing videos sometimes office incubator tubes; by multiplying the video on the same song, the viewers allow it to be heard and to leave with an advantage.

Since 11 May, the date of establishment of the déconfinement progressive, Rain On Me Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande “fart scores of streaming on the platform and debit cards. And for Gaël Sanquer, new competitors can still declare:

“A few years ago, a summer hit was released in February to install. Today, between the platforms of streaming, social networks, and the work of the radios, there is a case of resonance is very strong: a title can come out tomorrow and be the tube of the summer of 2020.”

Output slowed down… but not canceled

Not to mention that if the containment has caused some slowdowns, it has not prevented all of the securities, summer investment waves: Mamacita, of the Black Eyed Peas, was released in the full month of April and is cited by both experts as one of the pieces that will mark the next few weeks.

So, who are the artists approached to dance with the French during the summer of 2020? In addition to the singers mentioned above, we note in Deezer that the tendency of the Latin sounds that does not disappoint, as well as a resurgence of the keyboards of the 1980s. The first kind is represented by the Black Eyed Peas and their MamacitaMajor and his Latin Remix Love Me OléKarol G and Nicki Minaj with Tusa or Banana of Shaggy and Conkhara. The second will be worn by Dua Lipa and his latest album Future Nostalgia, packed in tubes, or Doja Cat, who tends squarely at the disco. Not to mention the album Chromatica Lady Gaga, the sounds resolutely electro:

“The pop female stars are popular this year,” notes Gaël Sanquer. “They are present, they have tubes. And this is good.”

If the predictions are so numerous, it is because that the time when each year had its one and only tube (The Macarena, Yakalelo, Asereje…) is over. Today, except as Djadja by Aya Nakamura, the crown is shared: “With globalization and the platforms, the offer is multiplied by ten, twenty, thirty. The panel is very wide,” said Alexander Piper.

And the French?

Of course, the French-speaking artists are also in the race. At Deezer, we focus on Vianney and his Do not wait, unveiled the beginning of May, Meleğimthe duo Soolking and Dadjuand the “safe values” Vitaa and Slimane or Gims. Gaël Sanquer also notes the potential of the new version of Sorry for yesterday evening the song Tryo spring, a duet with the stars of YouTube Carlito and McFly. Finally, the young trio 47Ter could also draw its pin from the play.