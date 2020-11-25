21 Savage mourns the death of his brother Terrell Davis

The rapper’s brother was murdered in London on Sunday, where he was stabbed to death.

Rapper 21 Savage is mourning the death of his brother, Terrell Davis, who died aged 27 after being stabbed in London last weekend.

The 28-year-old Grammy winner took to Instagram to pay tribute to Terrell, who was also known by his rapper name TM1way.

Savage posted two photos, one of them when they were children and one of their adult brother: “I can’t believe someone caught you, little brother, I know I took my anger out on you. I wish I could get that shit back, ”he lamented.

According to the Daily Mail, Terrell Davis was murdered at Blenheim Gardens in the Brixton district of London on Sunday night (22).

A family source told the tabloid: “He was doing some shopping for his grandmother when he started an argument with an old friend, who suddenly attacked and stabbed him,” he reveals.

The brothers share the same father, Kevin Emmons, and although Savage, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, immigrated to the United States as a child, they remained together.